Australian Boutique Investment Firm ACM Group Hosts Fixed Income Seminar on Bonds
A leading Australian boutique investment management company ACM Group hosted an exclusive investment seminar last week, focusing on fixed income products, including government and corporate bonds.
Sydney, Australia, June 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The event, held in Sydney, attracted a select group of investors and finance professionals eager to deepen their understanding of the fixed income market. Keynote speaker Daniel Harrington, a respected expert in the field, delivered valuable insights into current bond market trends, risk management strategies, and opportunities in a changing economic landscape.
Charles Wilson, founder and managing director of ACM Group, expressed enthusiasm about the event's success and relevance. "We're excited to share timely, practical insights with our clients and peers," said Mr. Wilson. "With fixed income playing an increasingly important role in today's investment landscape, it's essential that investors are informed and equipped to make confident decisions."
The seminar is part of the firm's ongoing commitment to client education and transparent investment practices.
About Firm:
ACM Group is a boutique investment management firm in Australia specialising in delivering tailored financial solutions to institutional and high-net-worth clients.
