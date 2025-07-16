Discover "Seven Brothers: A Life Memoir of Courage, Family, and Survival," by Roger Lockhart
New York, NY, July 16, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Author Roger Lockhart announces the release of his powerful life memoir, Seven Brothers, available from May 19, 2025. This heartfelt and historical family saga captures the trials, triumphs, and unbreakable bonds of a pioneer family escaping the grips of war in search of freedom and peace.
Set against the backdrop of the Civil War, Seven Brothers follows Woodrow Lockhart, a devoted father of eight, as he makes the ultimate decision to leave behind everything he’s ever known in order to protect his family. With seven sons and a single daughter, the Lockhart family embarks on a harrowing journey westward toward Indian Territory—navigating danger, loss, and the weight of legacy with grit, love, and resilience.
Blending rich historical detail with emotional depth, Roger Lockhart draws on family heritage and generational storytelling to create a vivid portrait of life, hardship, and hope on the American frontier.
“This is more than a memoir—it’s a tribute to family, faith, and the strength it takes to start over when everything is on the line,” says Lockhart.
Seven Brothers will be available in paperback, hardcover, and eBook formats on major platforms, including Amazon and Barnes & Noble, targeting adult readers who appreciate historical memoirs with emotional impact and strong familial themes.
For more information, interviews, or review copies, please contact Roger Lockhart at rlockhart61@icloud.com.
About the Author
Roger Lockhart is a passionate storyteller whose writing captures the spirit of resilience, faith, and generational strength. With Seven Brothers, he honors the sacrifices and hopes of those who came before him, offering readers a moving, immersive journey through America’s untold frontier experiences.
Media Inquiries
For interviews, review copies, or additional information, please contact:
Roger Lockhart
Email: rlockhart61@icloud.com
Phone: (918) 899-0789
Book Details
Title: Seven Brothers
Author: Roger Lockhart
Genre: Life Memoir
Release Date: May 2025
Publisher: The Authors Central
Available on: Amazon and other major book platforms
