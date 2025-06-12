Tachyonext Inc. Secures Strategic Investment from Nocera, Inc. to Expand E-Commerce Technology Platform
New York, NY, June 12, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Tachyonext Inc., a technology and supply chain solutions firm, today announced the closing of a strategic investment from Nocera, Inc. Under the terms of a definitive securities purchase agreement, Nocera has acquired a 35% equity stake in Tachyonext, cementing a powerful partnership aimed at accelerating growth in the online consumer goods market.
The investment formalizes a highly successful collaboration where Tachyonext provided essential services for the marketing and management of Nocera's new e-commerce division. Tachyonext’s contributions were instrumental in the rapid and significant growth of Nocera's online sales of everyday consumer goods, validating the effectiveness of its platform and strategic approach.
Tachyonext’s success is driven by its proprietary e-commerce operating platform, which integrates data analytics and marketing automation to optimize customer acquisition and sales. This technology, combined with the firm’s deep-rooted global supply chain connections, provides a comprehensive solution for companies looking to efficiently source high-demand products and build a resilient, scalable online retail presence in the U.S. market.
The firm is led by founder Shijie Qu, a veteran executive with 21 years of experience in international finance and compliance. Mr. Qu has held senior roles at central banking and financial regulatory authorities as well as global financial institutions, specializing in cross-border strategy, corporate governance, and investment management.
"This strategic investment from Nocera marks a pivotal milestone for Tachyonext and serves as a powerful validation of our technology and business model," said Shijie Qu. "We are thrilled to solidify our partnership with the Nocera team and are deeply focused on enhancing the platform that has already delivered such promising results. This capital infusion will enable us to scale our operations and offer our proven solutions to a wider range of enterprise clients seeking to excel in the digital marketplace."
This alliance establishes Tachyonext as a proven innovator in the e-commerce enablement space. The direct investment by a publicly-traded company underscores the market's confidence in Tachyonext’s leadership, technology, and strategic vision for the future of online commerce.
About Tachyonext Inc. Tachyonext Inc. is a technology and supply chain solutions firm that empowers businesses to succeed in the digital marketplace. Founded by Shijie Qu, its proprietary platforms and global logistics network enable clients to launch, scale, and optimize their e-commerce operations for maximum growth and profitability.
Dorothy Young
202-965-4348
www.tachyonalpha.com
