Poet-Philosopher Explores Jewish Mysticism, the Future, and Prophecy in New Work of Spiritual Verse
Steve Adatto invites readers on a meditative and visionary journey in his monumental poetic work, "A Prophet of Prophecy: An Attempted Kabballah in Verse," which was released on June 23, 2025.
New York, NY, July 16, 2025 --(PR.com)-- This genre-defying, long-form poem is a bold exploration of Jewish mysticism, existential thought, the future of humanity, and the search for meaning amidst the cosmic unknown.
Adatto, weaving together existential inquiry with vivid natural imagery, taps into a sense of poetic prophecy, reaching into the past, present, and future. Echoing the curiosity of Einstein, who said, “I want to know how God made the universe,” A Prophet of Prophecy delves into the question of existence—asking, "Did God create the universe, as some say? Then where did it come from?" Through these questions, the book looks ahead to a time when humankind may venture beyond Earth to distant moons and planets, imagining a future where synagogues could be built on far-off worlds.
But Adatto’s poetic journey is not bound solely by religion or science; it is an epic exploration of what could be, in a tone reminiscent of the Bible’s prophetic books, or the grand narratives of Homer’s Iliad, Dante’s Divine Comedy, or Milton’s Paradise Lost. In a world on the brink of space exploration, A Prophet of Prophecy ponders, “Will the space age become a new form of idolatry?” and contemplates the notion of time and its potential to bend—perhaps even suggesting the possibility of time travel in a far-off future. It’s not a religious testament but an artistic masterpiece, akin to War and Peace or Moby Dick, that speaks to the hope that despite humanity’s struggles, there is a future to aspire to—a future that might be more grand and poetic than we imagine.
This long poem, with its lyrical depth and spiritual force, seeks to offer a sense of hope to readers. Adatto suggests that there are still things to look forward to, not necessarily in what has been, but in what could be someday—a future where the world has yet to be defined.
Through evocative verse, A Prophet of Prophecy speaks to readers who are seekers of wisdom, lovers of language, and those navigating the complexities of identity, impermanence, and cosmic wonder. Its sweeping narrative engages with Jewish mysticism and contemporary spiritual concerns, offering an immersive journey of reflection and connection.
"The hope of man is the storybooks of children," says Adatto, highlighting the role of art in nurturing hope for a better future.
Released on June 23, 2025, "A Prophet of Prophecy" is now available in paperback, hardcover, and eBook formats through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other major retailers.
About the Author
Steve Adatto is a poet, philosopher, and seeker whose work reflects a deep engagement with spirituality, Jewish identity, and the human psyche. His poetry blends the mystical with the autobiographical, offering readers an immersive experience in both language and consciousness. A Prophet of Prophecy is his debut published work.
Media Inquiries & Interviews
For interviews, review copies, or event requests, please contact:
Email: steveadatto@gmail.com
Book Details
Title: A Prophet of Prophecy: An Attempted Kabballah in Verse
Author: Steve Adatto
Genre: Poetry / Spiritual / Jewish Thought / Autobiographical
Publisher: The Authors Central
Availability: Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Kindle
