Author Kendra Farris and Illustrator Brooke Huval’s New Book, "What a Gift Different Can Be," Explores How Two Very Different Children Can be the Best of Friends
Recent release “What a Gift Different Can Be” from Covenant Books author Kendra Farris and illustrator Brooke Huval is a charming tale that centers around two children who are different from each other in almost every single way, but find common ground in the few similar traits and interests they do share that helps them to be such close friends.
Baton Rouge, LA, July 18, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Kendra Farris, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who enjoys writing and rhyming, and illustrator Brooke Huval, who enjoys spending time with her husband and their two cats, have completed their new book, “What a Gift Different Can Be”: a riveting story of two children who manage to become friends despite their many differences by focusing on the things they share and have in common.
“The two children in this book are different from each other in many ways,” writes Farris. “But since God has made them wonderfully and uniquely, they understand that they can be friends. These two friends do not mind their differences, and they seek to find out what they have in common.
“This book is a subtle nod to those who are on the autism spectrum, and it is also a nod to anyone who has felt different. It applauds those who are undeterred by the differences and, indeed, count them as a gift.
“Kindness and friendship prevail in this rhyming and beautifully illustrated picture book.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Kendra Farris’s new book is a unique story that is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, inspiring them to have an open mind and focusing on one’s similarities. With vibrant artwork by Huval to help bring Farris’s story to life, “What a Gift Different Can Be” is a beautiful celebration of diversity and acceptance, making it a perfect addition to any family library.
Readers can purchase “What a Gift Different Can Be” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
