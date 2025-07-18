Author Kendra Farris and Illustrator Brooke Huval’s New Book, "What a Gift Different Can Be," Explores How Two Very Different Children Can be the Best of Friends

Recent release “What a Gift Different Can Be” from Covenant Books author Kendra Farris and illustrator Brooke Huval is a charming tale that centers around two children who are different from each other in almost every single way, but find common ground in the few similar traits and interests they do share that helps them to be such close friends.