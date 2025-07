The Authors Central Announces Debut Memoir from Exotic Animal Advocate Jim Hammonds

New York, NY, July 25, 2025 --( PR.com )-- Told with candor and reflection, The Monkey Whisperer explores the complex intersections of personal hardship, legal entanglements, and animal welfare. Hammonds recounts his experiences with an unfiltered lens, detailing his life among exotic animals, the challenges of navigating legal scrutiny, and the ethical questions surrounding the industry.“I didn’t set out to become The Monkey Whisperer—I just followed my passion and refused to back down,” Hammonds says. His memoir provides an insider’s perspective on a misunderstood and often sensationalized trade, while also delving into broader themes of resilience, transformation, and moral ambiguity.The Monkey Whisperer is now available in paperback, hardcover, eBook, and audiobook formats via Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other major retailers.About the AuthorJim Hammonds is an animal advocate and former exotic animal handler known within industry circles for his hands-on approach and outspoken views. Raised in poverty in Appalachia, Hammonds built a reputation—both celebrated and controversial—as “The Monkey Whisperer.” This memoir marks his first published work.Book InformationTitle: The Monkey WhispererAuthor: Jim HammondsGenre: Memoir / Non-fiction / BiographyPublisher: The Authors CentralFormats: Paperback, Hardcover, eBook, AudiobookAvailability: Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Kindle, and other retailers