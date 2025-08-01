The Authors Central Publishes Debut Memoir by World-Traveling Big Game Consultant Cy Angelloz
Independent publisher The Authors Central proudly announces the release of "It’s Not About the Kill," the powerful debut memoir by seasoned big game consultant and global traveler Cy Angelloz.
New York, NY, August 01, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Now available in paperback, hardcover, and eBook formats on Amazon and Kindle, the memoir is the latest addition to The Authors Central’s growing catalog of compelling real-life stories and outdoor literature.
Blending elements of memoir, travel biography, and adventure narrative, It’s Not About the Kill offers a raw, reflective, and often humorous account of Angelloz’s decades-long career guiding clients through some of the most remote wildernesses on Earth—from the African savannah to the Arctic frontier. More than a tale of global hunting expeditions, the memoir centers on personal growth, relationships, and the deeper meaning found in wild places.
“Adventure isn’t about the kill—it’s about the journey, the people you meet, and the lessons nature teaches you along the way,” says Angelloz.
The book’s publication reflects The Authors Central’s mission to amplify diverse and authentic voices from across the world of nonfiction. “We’re thrilled to support Cy Angelloz’s powerful storytelling. His memoir challenges stereotypes about hunting and adventure, offering something deeply human and unexpectedly thoughtful,” says a representative from The Authors Central.
Perfect for fans of outdoor exploration, memoir lovers, and readers seeking a story that goes beyond surface-level thrills, It’s Not About the Kill is a striking debut that captures both adrenaline and introspection.
Book Details:
Title: It’s Not About the Kill
Author: Cy Angelloz
Genre: Memoir / Outdoor Adventure / Travel Biography
Publisher: The Authors Central
Formats: Paperback, Hardcover, eBook
Availability: Amazon and Kindle
About The Authors Central
The Authors Central is an independent publishing company dedicated to elevating authentic voices in nonfiction, memoir, travel writing, and personal development. The press focuses on stories that inspire, challenge, and connect readers to the world—and to themselves.
About the Author
Cy Angelloz is a seasoned big game consultant whose career has taken him across continents and into some of the most remote locations on Earth. His mission has never been about the trophy—it’s been about the experience, the people, and the enduring lessons learned from nature. It’s Not About the Kill is his first book.
Media Inquiries, Interview Requests, or Review Copies
Email: cyrusangelloz@yahoo.com
Blending elements of memoir, travel biography, and adventure narrative, It’s Not About the Kill offers a raw, reflective, and often humorous account of Angelloz’s decades-long career guiding clients through some of the most remote wildernesses on Earth—from the African savannah to the Arctic frontier. More than a tale of global hunting expeditions, the memoir centers on personal growth, relationships, and the deeper meaning found in wild places.
“Adventure isn’t about the kill—it’s about the journey, the people you meet, and the lessons nature teaches you along the way,” says Angelloz.
The book’s publication reflects The Authors Central’s mission to amplify diverse and authentic voices from across the world of nonfiction. “We’re thrilled to support Cy Angelloz’s powerful storytelling. His memoir challenges stereotypes about hunting and adventure, offering something deeply human and unexpectedly thoughtful,” says a representative from The Authors Central.
Perfect for fans of outdoor exploration, memoir lovers, and readers seeking a story that goes beyond surface-level thrills, It’s Not About the Kill is a striking debut that captures both adrenaline and introspection.
Book Details:
Title: It’s Not About the Kill
Author: Cy Angelloz
Genre: Memoir / Outdoor Adventure / Travel Biography
Publisher: The Authors Central
Formats: Paperback, Hardcover, eBook
Availability: Amazon and Kindle
About The Authors Central
The Authors Central is an independent publishing company dedicated to elevating authentic voices in nonfiction, memoir, travel writing, and personal development. The press focuses on stories that inspire, challenge, and connect readers to the world—and to themselves.
About the Author
Cy Angelloz is a seasoned big game consultant whose career has taken him across continents and into some of the most remote locations on Earth. His mission has never been about the trophy—it’s been about the experience, the people, and the enduring lessons learned from nature. It’s Not About the Kill is his first book.
Media Inquiries, Interview Requests, or Review Copies
Email: cyrusangelloz@yahoo.com
Contact
The Authors CentralContact
Amelia Clark
+1 332-258-9727
https://theauthorscentral.com/
Amelia Clark
+1 332-258-9727
https://theauthorscentral.com/
Categories