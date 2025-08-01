Passionate Sarasotans Add Their Voices to Local Non-Profit Board of Trustees
Aviva Senior Living welcomes four new members to its growing Board of Trustees.
Sarasota, FL, August 01, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Aviva Senior Living, a luxury not-for-profit senior residential community, is excited to announce new additions to its Board of Trustees. Current Board Chair Eric Fox, Aviva President & CEO, Jay Solomon, and the existing board will welcome Ryan Ackerman, Marc Bokoff, Val Perez, and Debbie Yonker. Each trustee serves a three-year term and has been selected for their dedication to serving seniors in the Sarasota-Bradenton region. These new members enhance the board's diverse expertise across business, healthcare, finance, law, and not-for-profit management.
Ryan Ackerman is a rare Sarasota native, having grown up in Siesta Key. His exposure to the area's bustling real estate scene started during his childhood as he watched both of his parents take on the role of real estate professionals in the Sarasota-Manatee area. After graduating from college, Ryan spent decades as a leader in the commercial real estate industry, including 15 years with the world’s largest commercial real estate firm, CBRE, Inc. In 2015, Ryan, his wife, Sepideh, and their two daughters moved back to Sarasota, where he founded The Ackerman Group. Working alongside his mother, Barbara, Ryan has turned The Ackerman Group into one of the area’s most prestigious real estate firms. The firm has been recognized as the #1 real estate team in Florida and among the top 10 nationwide by Coldwell Banker Realty. In addition, the Ackerman Group is also a member of Coldwell Banker’s Society of Excellence, which recognizes the top 0.5% of Coldwell Banker agents worldwide. Outside of his impressive professional background, Ryan is a steadfast supporter of Sarasota’s flourishing non-profit community. He is an active supporter and leader within the Asolo Repertory Theatre, The Ringling Museum, United Cerebral Palsy, and All Faiths Food Bank.
Marc Bokoff brings decades of experience as an entrepreneur and business owner. Before relocating to Sarasota, Marc served as the President and Owner of The Crown Market, one of Connecticut's premier kosher supermarkets. He also brings extensive knowledge of the travel and tourism industries, having served as President and Owner of Bokoff Kaplan Travel Services and, most recently, Bokoff Tours & Travel, a luxury travel franchise. Beyond his professional experience, Marc has long been involved in supporting the needs of non-profits. His volunteer accolades include serving as Board Vice President of The Williams School in New London, Board President of Solomon Schechter Day School in New London, President of Beth Jacob Synagogue in Norwich, and various board positions for the Eastern Connecticut Chamber of Commerce.
Val Perez, a Florida native, brings decades of experience in retail and commercial banking, with a strong focus on consumer experience. He has held leadership roles at TD Bank, including Head of Customer & Employee Experience, as well as positions at Citibank, Northern Trust Bank of Florida, Bank of America, and AmeriFirst Bank. Passionate about housing security, Val has served on the board of Home Safe, a non-profit aiding victims of domestic and child abuse, and has contributed to organizations focused on childhood education, economic development, and support for children with disabilities.
Debbie Yonker has a long-standing connection to Aviva, initially moving her mother to Kobernick Independent Living in 2008. She served on Aviva's Board of Trustees for five years, and the organization is thrilled to have her return. Beyond Aviva, Debbie is a dedicated supporter of Sarasota's performing arts, actively involved with the boards of the Asolo Theatre and the Sarasota Ballet. For over 30 years, she has passionately contributed to Sarasota's Jewish community through her various roles, including serving as an Ambassador with the Sarasota Jewish Foundation, where she has been recognized as a Lion of Judah. Additionally, she is a member of Temple Emanu-El's Cornerstone Society, supporting various synagogue programs and initiatives.
“We are thrilled to welcome Ryan, Marc, Val and Debbie to Aviva’s Board of Trustees. Each brings a unique perspective and background to our beautiful community, and the entire board and I are eager to learn from them as we work together to tackle today’s many challenges. I know that their combination of knowledge and passion for non-profits will be vital as we work to prepare Aviva for the next chapter in an already incredible history,” says Eric Fox, chair of Aviva’s Board of Trustees. The new members join the board at a pivotal moment in the campus's history. Facing a rapidly changing regulatory environment and growing antisemitism worldwide, Aviva's leadership is working diligently to continually innovate and foster a warm, welcoming, and safe environment for the inspiring seniors, including over twenty centenarians, who call the campus home.
