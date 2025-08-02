The Authors Central Celebrates the Release of "Unbroken," a Memoir of Faith and Survival by Donna Corbin Caird
The Authors Central proudly announces that "Unbroken," the powerful debut memoir by Indiana-based author Donna Corbin Caird, is now available in paperback, hardcover, eBook, and audiobook formats through major retailers including Amazon.
Schererville, IN, August 02, 2025 --(PR.com)-- In Unbroken, Caird shares her extraordinary true-life journey of resilience, faith, and family. The memoir recounts her survival through deeply personal hardships, including a strained relationship with her mother, chronic illness, a misdiagnosis of cobalt poisoning, and a battle with cancer. Throughout these experiences, Caird draws strength from her Christian faith and the unwavering love of her husband and three sons.
“God was in every broken chapter—holding my heart together when I couldn’t,” Caird shares. “This book is for anyone who’s ever felt shattered but refused to stay that way.”
Published by The Authors Central, Unbroken is written for adult readers navigating adversity, trauma recovery, or spiritual awakening. The memoir offers a heartfelt message of healing, perseverance, and spiritual hope that will resonate deeply with those seeking inspiration in their darkest moments.
About the Author
Donna Corbin Caird is a debut author whose writing is rooted in her lived experiences of pain, perseverance, and redemption. Based in Indiana, she focuses on themes of faith, resilience, and the transformative power of unconditional love. Unbroken is her first published work through The Authors Central.
Book Information
Title: Unbroken
Author: Donna Corbin Caird
Genre: Memoir / Inspirational Nonfiction
Publisher: The Authors Central
Formats: Paperback, Hardcover, eBook, Audiobook
Available from: Amazon, Kindle, Barnes & Noble, and other major platforms
Media Contact
Email: wecaird@aol.com
Book Live URL: https://a.co/d/9HVHhlJ
Contact
Amelia Clark
+1 332-258-9727
https://theauthorscentral.com/
