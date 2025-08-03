The Authors Central Presents "The Dragon’s Mate," A Gripping Fantasy Adventure from Debut Author Trevor
Step into a world where secrets smolder beneath the surface and fate is written in fire. The Dragon’s Mate, the captivating fantasy debut from new author Trevor, is now officially published and available worldwide.
New York, NY, August 03, 2025 --(PR.com)-- This breathtaking tale blends romance, suspense, and mythical discovery in equal measure.
At the heart of The Dragon’s Mate is a young woman living an ordinary life until a single unforgettable night changes everything. When she encounters a mysterious stranger, she’s drawn into a web of intrigue that spans dimensions. That stranger turns out to be a dragon prince, heir to a hidden realm beyond the veil of our world. But his secret is only the beginning.
Thrust into a realm of ancient magic, court rivalries, and legendary creatures, she must navigate perilous dragon politics. As her bond with the prince deepens, so does the danger and the pressure to prove herself in a world that does not easily accept outsiders.
Rich in immersive world-building and emotional depth, The Dragon’s Mate is a powerful exploration of identity, trust, and transformation. It's a story of rising strength and inner fire, as the heroine must decide not only who she truly is but what she’s willing to risk for love and for survival.
Perfect for fans of Sarah J. Maas, Leigh Bardugo, and Jennifer L. Armentrout, this unforgettable fantasy is ideal for readers who crave strong heroines, slow-burn romance, and sweeping magical worlds that leap off the page.
The Dragon’s Mate is now available in paperback, hardcover, eBook, and audiobook formats through leading retailers including Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and Kindle.
For media inquiries, interviews, or review copies, please contact
Email: trevorchidister@yahoo.com
Book Details
Title: The Dragon’s Mate
Author: Trevor
Genre: Fantasy
Publisher: The Authors Central
Formats: Paperback, Hardcover, eBook, Audiobook
Availability: Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Kindle
Contact
Amelia Clark
+1 332-258-9727
https://theauthorscentral.com/
