Artistic Hub Magazine: Summer Issue on the Art of Space, Rhythm, and Identity
Cham, Switzerland, August 08, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The summer issue of Artistic Hub Magazine delves into the connections between art, design, architecture, movement, identity, everyday rituals, and the spaces we inhabit. It reflects on how we live today - through culture, aesthetics, and creative practices shaped by different geographies, backgrounds, and sensibilities.
This edition features contemporary artists and collectives from Puerto Rico, Jamaica, Germany, Switzerland, and beyond. Their work spans murals, performance, costume, drawing, movement, collaborative projects, and visual interventions in public space. Their stories unfold through interviews, essays, and carefully curated visuals, with an emphasis on authentic voices and local perspectives.
The Travelogue section follows a journey along Puerto Rico’s coastline, from Luquillo and St. Regis to the streets of San Juan and the shores of Dorado Beach. It also offers a glimpse of Saint Martin. We write about the places we visited and what we saw and recorded: landscapes, architecture, the rhythm of the day, scents, conversations, and color.
The print edition will be available from mid-August at newsstands, airports, and railway stations across Switzerland, Germany, and Austria. The magazine can also be purchased through international platforms including Zinio, PressReader, Magzter, and Amazon, as well as in digital format in both English and German.
It is produced to high standards, using materials chosen with care to ensure a meaningful and lasting reading experience.
