Positive Athlete Announces North Texas Athletes of the Year for 2024-2025 School Year

Positive Athlete, a national organization committed to honoring high-character student-athletes, announced the Year 1 Positive Athletes of the Year for the North Texas market. For the first time ever, the Positive Athlete organization recognized local athletes from across the greater Dallas-Fort Worth metro, with selected winners who are high-character kids that have been nominated and confirmed by their schools and communities as the most positive.