American Earthworks Establishes Permanent Operations in Ithaca, NY, After Decade of Successful Central New York Projects
American Earthworks, leading excavation and site work contractor, expands presence to better serve Ithaca's government, education, and commercial sectors.
Ithaca, NY, August 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- American Earthworks, a premier excavation and construction services company serving Central New York for over a decade, today announced the establishment of permanent operations in Ithaca, NY. This strategic expansion builds upon the company's successful track record of delivering high-quality projects throughout the region, with a significant focus on Ithaca's unique construction demands.
"After ten years of exceptional project outcomes in Ithaca, establishing permanent operations was a natural progression," said Ansel Acla, Owner at American Earthworks. "Ithaca's distinctive combination of government facilities, educational institutions, and environmentally conscious residents requires contractors who understand the technical demands, the community's values, and a commitment to safety. We've proven we can deliver on all fronts."
Comprehensive Construction Solutions for Ithaca
American Earthworks brings a full suite of construction services to their permanent Ithaca operations, including:
Excavation and Site Work – Precision earth-moving for foundations, utilities, and site preparation
Demolition Services – Safe, efficient removal of structures with environmental consideration
Equipment Moving – Specialized heavy machinery relocation services
Land Clearing – Environmentally responsible site preparation maintaining Ithaca's natural beauty
Retaining Walls – Custom stone and concrete solutions for challenging terrain
Pond Construction – Water feature installation and maintenance
Concrete Work – Foundations, flatwork, and specialized concrete applications
Grading and Driveways – Precise site leveling and access road construction
Perfect Fit for Ithaca's Unique Requirements
The decision to establish permanent Ithaca operations stems from American Earthworks' recognition of the area's specific construction landscape. With Cornell University, Ithaca College, and numerous government facilities requiring contractors who can deliver high-quality work on tight timelines while maintaining impeccable safety standards, American Earthworks identified a perfect alignment with their core strengths.
"Ithaca demands the best – in safety, quality, and environmental stewardship," continued Acla. "Our safety record speaks for itself, and our consistent delivery of on-time, under-budget projects makes us the ideal partner for Ithaca's government and educational institutions."
Proven Track Record of Excellence
American Earthworks has built their reputation on three fundamental pillars:
Superior Safety Standards – The company maintains an exemplary safety record across all projects, implementing comprehensive safety protocols that exceed industry standards.
On-Time, Under-Budget Delivery – Through efficient project management and skilled craftsmanship, American Earthworks consistently completes projects ahead of schedule and within budget constraints.
Environmental Consciousness – Understanding Ithaca's commitment to preserving natural beauty, the company employs construction methods that minimize environmental impact while maintaining the area's distinctive landscape character.
Understanding Ithaca's Unique Terrain and Community
The company's decade of experience working throughout Central New York has provided invaluable insight into the region's geological challenges and community expectations. This knowledge, combined with their permanent local presence, positions American Earthworks as the premier choice for construction projects requiring both technical expertise and community sensitivity.
"We're not just another construction company coming to Ithaca," explained Acla. "We understand the terrain, we respect the community values, and we have the proven track record to deliver results that meet Ithaca's high standards."
About American Earthworks
Founded over a decade ago, American Earthworks has established itself as Central New York's leading excavation and construction services provider. Based at 10 Lang Rd, Spencer, NY 14883, the company serves residential, commercial, government, and educational clients throughout the region. With their new permanent Ithaca operations, American Earthworks continues their commitment to delivering superior construction solutions while maintaining the highest standards of safety and environmental responsibility.
For more information about American Earthworks and their comprehensive construction services, visit https://american-earthworks.com or call (607) 227-3138.
Media Contact:
American Earthworks
10 Lang Rd, Spencer, NY 14883
Phone: (607) 227-3138
Website: https://american-earthworks.com
Press Release Contact:
Ansel Acla
americanearthworks1@gmail.com
(607-227-3138
