Pickled Geeks YouTube Channel is Looking for Collectors
Chicago, IL, August 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The Pickled Geeks YouTube channel is here and having the absolute best time diving into the world of geek culture.
From collectibles and pop culture to games, gadgets, and the occasional goofy taste test or a drink twist for a game, Pickled Geeks is a celebration of everything nerdy and fun. Their videos mix humor, honest opinions, and genuine excitement, creating a space for geekdom.
Want to be a guest on their show or collaborate on a new product?
“We’re having such a blast making videos and connecting with other geeks out there,” says the Pickled Geeks. “Whether you’re a brand looking for a creative collab, a fellow content creator ready to chat collectibles, or just someone who loves nerd culture — join us on the channel.”
Here’s how you can get in on their fun:
- Subscribe on YouTube to join their growing community.
- Follow on the on Facebook, Instagram, or TikTok.
- Collaborate if you have a product, toy, or idea.
Pickled Geeks runs a YouTube channel featuring videos about geek culture, including vintage games and toys, collectibles (like Funko Pops and action figures), movies (like Star Wars), board games, and themed cocktails. They post new episodes weekly.
Contact
Laura McKeown
773-988-3560
www.pickledgeeks.com
