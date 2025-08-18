The Root Nine (R9) Foundation and Institute Launches U.S. Office to Advance Global African Studies and Cultural Restoration
The Root Nine Foundation and Institute is guided by a multidisciplinary mission rooted in anthropology, cultural identity, African studies, and manuscript restoration. We engage in rigorous research, cultural documentation, and global collaboration to recover suppressed narratives and illuminate Africa's enduring influence on world civilization.
Washington, DC, August 18, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The Root Nine (R9) Foundation and Institute, the scholarly and humanitarian arm of the Official Royal House of Sori, proudly announces the opening of its United States office. This milestone marks a new chapter in the global restoration of Africa's ancient civilizations, royal lineages, and cultural legacies across the Diaspora.
Founded by Her Royal Highness Princess Karen W. S. Brengettsy-Chatman, Sovereign of the Official Royal House of Sori, the Foundation and Institute is dedicated to advancing anthropological research, African studies, and the preservation of historical manuscripts and oral traditions. Its mission is rooted in the reclamation of erased histories and the elevation of Africa's enduring influence on global civilization.
"Root Nine is a sovereign mandate to restore what was lost and elevate what remains," said HRH Princess Karen. "We are committed to uncovering the truths of Africa's ancient kingdoms and empowering communities through cultural literacy, historical scholarship, and global collaboration."
Mission and Focus Areas
The Root Nine (R9) Foundation and Institute will serve as a global center for:
- Anthropological Research Fieldwork and archival studies focused on the origins, migrations, and cultural systems of African peoples and their descendants.
- African Studies and Diaspora Scholarship Comparative analysis of African civilizations and their global impact, with emphasis on cultural, religious, and socio-political intersections.
- Manuscript Restoration and Preservation Recovery and digitization of rare texts, oral histories, and suppressed records from African and Diasporic communities.
- Forgotten Kingdoms and Civilizations Scholarly investigations into lesser-known African empires, dynasties, and cultural systems that shaped regional and global histories.
- Community Engagement and Education Programs that promote cultural pride, environmental stewardship, and sustainable development in historically marginalized communities.
Historical Legacy and Sovereign Lineage:
The Foundation draws its name and purpose from the nine children of Prince Abdul Rahman Ibrahima ibn Sori and Princess Isabella, who remained enslaved in Natchez, Mississippi after their parents' emancipation in 1828. Natchez is also the birthplace of HRH Princess Karen, whose lineage traces directly to Prince Abdul Rahman-a Fulbe prince of Timbuktu and Timbo, Guinea, and son of King Ibrahima Mawdo Sori, ruler of the Imamate of Futa Jallon.
Prince Abdul Rahman's life embodies the dual truths of African nobility and the brutal legacy of enslavement. His resilience in exile remains a beacon for historical reclamation and cultural sovereignty.
Further insight into this legacy is available in the acclaimed publication, The Lost Crown of Prince AbdulRahman Ibrahima ibn Sori and The Sovereign's Redemption, authored by HRH Princess Karen W. S. Brengettsy-Chatman. The book offers a genealogical and spiritual restoration of the House of Sori and is available globally in print and digital formats.
About the Official Royal House of Sori
The Official Royal House of Sori is a sovereign institution committed to the preservation of the legacy of Prince Abdul Rahman Ibrahima Ibn Sori in the USA and to scholarly rediscovery of African monarchies, cultural restoration, and global academic dialogue. Under the leadership of HRH Princess Karen, the House safeguards historical archives and leads humanitarian and environmental initiatives worldwide.
Contact
The Root Nine Foundationsnd InstituteContact
Mary Strumberg
(844) 415-3110
www.torhos.com
601 Pennsylvania Ave. NW
Washington, DC 20004
