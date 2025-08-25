Debra Gudema, Supporter of Mothers Against Drunk Driving, Recognized with Certificate
Mothers Against Drunk Driving Recognizes Debra Gudema with Leadership Certificate for her support of the organization.
Palm Beach, FL, August 25, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Debra Gudema Recognized with Leadership Certificate from Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD)
Wellness writer and advocate Debra Gudema has been recognized by Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) with a Leadership Certificate honoring her commitment to advocacy, education, and community impact.
Gudema, a doctoral student in education and founder of Well&Co., has dedicated her career to wellness writing, personal growth, and nonprofit support. Through her work with MADD, she has helped advance the organization’s mission to prevent impaired driving and support families impacted by it.
“This recognition from MADD is deeply meaningful to me,” said Gudema. “I believe in the power of awareness, advocacy, and compassion to create lasting change. This certificate is not only an honor but also a reminder of the responsibility we all share in keeping our communities safe while offering a space for healing and strength."
Gudema’s journey includes choosing to live alcohol-free, a decision that has transformed her life and strengthened her voice as a wellness leader. She continues to share her personal story of resilience, growth, and mindful living through her blog, Well&Co.
