Stratos Botis from a Top Management Consulting Company Joins Muro AI to Lead Operations
Stratos Botis has left top Management Consulting company to join Muro AI, a Techstars-backed startup founded by Cornell alumni, as Cofounder & COO. Stratos, a former VC-backed founder in Greece, studied at Cornell MBA alongside CEO Kalyan Gautham and collaborated with CTO Gregory Schweickert (Cornell CS/AI). With two-time VC-backed founders, Muro AI is set to transform pre-construction with AI.
New York, NY, September 01, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Stratos Botis has joined Muro AI, a New York–based AI startup backed by Techstars, as Cofounder & Chief Operating Officer. Muro is founded by Cornellians, 2x VC-backed founders who previously led their startups to acquisitions, AI/ML and construction industry experts. Stratos joins Muro AI after an accomplished career at McKinsey & Company and brings with him deep entrepreneurial experience as a former venture-backed founder in Greece.
Stratos is joining forces with his Cornell classmates and fellow Muro AI cofounders — Kalyan Gautham, Cofounder & CEO, and Gregory Schweickert, Cofounder & CTO. Kalyan and Stratos studied together during their MBA at Cornell University, while Gregory, who holds a Cornell degree in Computer Science specializing in AI/ML, collaborated with both as part of their academic journey.
The company is building domain-adapted AI solutions for the pre-construction industry, helping general contractors, estimators, and project managers accelerate bidding, scoping, and estimation processes without changing existing workflows.
As COO, Stratos will lead Muro AI’s operations, scaling its business strategy, customer success, and go-to-market execution. His unique blend of global consulting experience and entrepreneurial leadership, during which he led his startup through an acquisition, positions him to help Muro AI grow rapidly as it tackles one of the construction industry’s most pressing challenges: productivity in pre-construction.
“We are thrilled to welcome Stratos to the founding team,” said Kalyan Gautham, Cofounder & CEO of Muro AI. “His entrepreneurial background and operational expertise, combined with our shared history at Cornell, make him the perfect partner as we build Muro AI into the category-defining AI company for pre-construction.”
With the backing from the existing investors and a growing team of industry-focused technologists, Muro AI is on a mission to empower the built world in preparing for construction — helping General Contractors to save time, reduce errors, and drive better project outcomes.
Stratos is joining forces with his Cornell classmates and fellow Muro AI cofounders — Kalyan Gautham, Cofounder & CEO, and Gregory Schweickert, Cofounder & CTO. Kalyan and Stratos studied together during their MBA at Cornell University, while Gregory, who holds a Cornell degree in Computer Science specializing in AI/ML, collaborated with both as part of their academic journey.
The company is building domain-adapted AI solutions for the pre-construction industry, helping general contractors, estimators, and project managers accelerate bidding, scoping, and estimation processes without changing existing workflows.
As COO, Stratos will lead Muro AI’s operations, scaling its business strategy, customer success, and go-to-market execution. His unique blend of global consulting experience and entrepreneurial leadership, during which he led his startup through an acquisition, positions him to help Muro AI grow rapidly as it tackles one of the construction industry’s most pressing challenges: productivity in pre-construction.
“We are thrilled to welcome Stratos to the founding team,” said Kalyan Gautham, Cofounder & CEO of Muro AI. “His entrepreneurial background and operational expertise, combined with our shared history at Cornell, make him the perfect partner as we build Muro AI into the category-defining AI company for pre-construction.”
With the backing from the existing investors and a growing team of industry-focused technologists, Muro AI is on a mission to empower the built world in preparing for construction — helping General Contractors to save time, reduce errors, and drive better project outcomes.
Contact
Muro AIContact
Kalyan Gautham
646-750-2751
www.muro.ai
Kalyan Gautham
646-750-2751
www.muro.ai
Categories