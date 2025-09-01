Stratos Botis from a Top Management Consulting Company Joins Muro AI to Lead Operations

Stratos Botis has left top Management Consulting company to join Muro AI, a Techstars-backed startup founded by Cornell alumni, as Cofounder & COO. Stratos, a former VC-backed founder in Greece, studied at Cornell MBA alongside CEO Kalyan Gautham and collaborated with CTO Gregory Schweickert (Cornell CS/AI). With two-time VC-backed founders, Muro AI is set to transform pre-construction with AI.