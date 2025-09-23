The Inaugural Carolina Soul Music Awards: an Elegant Evening Honoring Excellence in Southern Soul, Sunday, November 2, 2025 at 6:00 PM – 10:00 PM
Columbia, SC, September 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Voting is now open
The Carolina Soul Music Awards is proud to announce that official voting is now open. Fans, supporters, and industry peers are encouraged to participate in selecting the artists, DJs, and cultural contributors who continue to shape the rich legacy of Southern Soul music.
Votes may be submitted at www.CarolinaSoulMusicAwards.com. The public voting window is limited, and early participation is strongly encouraged.
Presented by chart-topping artist King George, the Inaugural Carolina Soul Music Awards is a formal affair designed to recognize the artistry, influence, and cultural significance of Southern Soul. Known for its emotional depth and authenticity, the genre draws from blues, gospel, and R&B to tell the heartfelt stories of the American South.
“We are not simply hosting an event—we are preserving a cultural tradition,” says King George. “This night is about legacy, community, and giving our legends their flowers while they can still smell them.”
Guests will enjoy an evening of elegance, complete with red carpet arrivals, distinguished awards presentations, and world-class live performances.
Event Details:
Attire: Black Tie
Doors Open: 5:00 PM
Red Carpet Experience: 6:00 PM
Showtime: 8:00 PM
Venue: DoubleTree Hotel, 2100 Bush River Road, Columbia, SC
Honoree: Acclaimed recording artist Calvin Richardson will be presented with the prestigious CSMA Legend Award, recognizing his enduring impact on the genre.
General Admission and VIP tickets are available at www.CarolinaSoulMusicAwards.com.
Sponsorship opportunities are now open.
For media inquiries and official correspondence, please email: contact@thecsma.com
The Carolina Soul Music Awards is proud to announce that official voting is now open. Fans, supporters, and industry peers are encouraged to participate in selecting the artists, DJs, and cultural contributors who continue to shape the rich legacy of Southern Soul music.
Votes may be submitted at www.CarolinaSoulMusicAwards.com. The public voting window is limited, and early participation is strongly encouraged.
Presented by chart-topping artist King George, the Inaugural Carolina Soul Music Awards is a formal affair designed to recognize the artistry, influence, and cultural significance of Southern Soul. Known for its emotional depth and authenticity, the genre draws from blues, gospel, and R&B to tell the heartfelt stories of the American South.
“We are not simply hosting an event—we are preserving a cultural tradition,” says King George. “This night is about legacy, community, and giving our legends their flowers while they can still smell them.”
Guests will enjoy an evening of elegance, complete with red carpet arrivals, distinguished awards presentations, and world-class live performances.
Event Details:
Attire: Black Tie
Doors Open: 5:00 PM
Red Carpet Experience: 6:00 PM
Showtime: 8:00 PM
Venue: DoubleTree Hotel, 2100 Bush River Road, Columbia, SC
Honoree: Acclaimed recording artist Calvin Richardson will be presented with the prestigious CSMA Legend Award, recognizing his enduring impact on the genre.
General Admission and VIP tickets are available at www.CarolinaSoulMusicAwards.com.
Sponsorship opportunities are now open.
For media inquiries and official correspondence, please email: contact@thecsma.com
Contact
Brandimonium LLCContact
Stephanie Rose
6784497290
Brandimonium.com
Stephanie Rose
6784497290
Brandimonium.com
Categories