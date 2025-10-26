BIOCHEMIA FZE Expands Its Chemical Supply Network to Support Scientific Innovation Across the UAE
BIOCHEMIA FZE, a UAE-based supplier of research-grade chemicals and biochemicals, has expanded its local operations to improve speed, reliability, and accessibility for universities, laboratories, and innovation centers across the Emirates.
Dubai, United Arab Emirates, October 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- BIOCHEMIA FZE, a UAE-based supplier of research-grade chemicals and biochemicals, announced the expansion of its chemical supply operations to strengthen service for academic, industrial, and research institutions across the United Arab Emirates.
This strategic step aims to reduce delivery times and make high-purity materials more accessible to scientists and laboratories. BIOCHEMIA partners with trusted manufacturers in the USA, Europe, and Asia to ensure consistency, quality, and reliability across every shipment.
“Our mission is simple to make reliable and pure scientific materials accessible to every lab and researcher working toward discovery,” said Mohamed Mahmoud, Founder & CEO of BIOCHEMIA FZE. “We are proud to contribute to the UAE’s growing scientific ecosystem, where innovation, precision, and trust define success.”
Founded in 2023 and based at Sharjah Research, Technology & Innovation Park, BIOCHEMIA FZE supplies research-grade chemicals, biochemicals, and laboratory essentials across the GCC region. The company focuses on short lead times, quality assurance, and dependable sourcing to empower innovation in the scientific and industrial sectors.
About BIOCHEMIA FZE
BIOCHEMIA FZE is a UAE based company specializing in the supply of research-grade chemicals, biochemicals, and laboratory essentials. With a commitment to quality, speed, and innovation, the company supports universities, laboratories, and industries throughout the Gulf region.
Contact
Mohamed Mahmoud
+971569299699
biochemia.ae/
