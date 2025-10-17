AegisOversight.com Launches the First Real-Time AI Governance & Assurance Platform
Boyds, MD, October 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- AegisOversight.com, a pioneering new platform, has officially launched to help organizations govern their Artificial Intelligence (AI) systems with confidence. The platform enables real-time AI assurance, audit automation, bias detection, and compliance tracking—all in one integrated solution.
Built for both enterprises and government agencies, Aegis Oversight empowers organizations to ensure that their AI models remain transparent, accountable, and aligned with rapidly evolving regulatory standards such as the NIST AI Risk Management Framework, EU AI Act, and emerging U.S. federal AI policies.
“Aegis Oversight is the vigilant guardian for AI,” said Kathleen Greene, National Sales Manager. “As AI adoption accelerates, organizations face growing pressure to prove their systems are safe, compliant, and fair. Our platform makes that possible—automatically, continuously, and with full transparency.”
Transforming How Organizations Manage AI Compliance:
Aegis Oversight bridges the gap between innovation and accountability by providing a unified compliance and governance layer across the AI lifecycle. The platform integrates directly with enterprise systems and security frameworks to provide clear visibility into every deployed model.
Key Capabilities Include:
Automated AI Audits – Continuously monitor model behavior and produce audit-ready reports for internal and external stakeholders.
Bias Detection & Fairness Scoring – Detect potential bias and performance drift early with built-in fairness and accuracy checks.
Real-Time Compliance Tracking – Aligns with NIST, ISO, and federal frameworks to simplify governance across complex AI portfolios.
Comprehensive Dashboards – Provide executives, risk officers, and regulators with clear, actionable insights.
Secure Oversight Integration – Works seamlessly with existing Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) systems.
Solving a Growing Problem:
AI adoption is accelerating, but with that comes heightened regulatory scrutiny. Organizations are increasingly expected to demonstrate ethical use, mitigate bias, and prove ongoing compliance. Aegis Oversight provides the visibility and control needed to meet these challenges—without slowing innovation.
“Enterprises and agencies need assurance, not uncertainty,” Greene added. “With Aegis Oversight, they can implement AI responsibly and stay ahead of compliance obligations before regulations catch up.”
Free 14-Day Trial Now Available:
Aegis Oversight invites organizations to experience its capabilities firsthand. A Free 14-Day Trial is available at www.aegisoversight.com, giving users full access to the platform’s monitoring, auditing, and reporting features.
About Aegis Oversight:
The platform was built on the foundation of methodologies outlined in my latest book, which explores the concept of using AI to regulate AI. You can find the book here: https://a.co/d/3bndyLo
Learn more or start your free trial at www.aegisoversight.com.
Contact:
Cathleen Greene
National Sales Manager
AegisOversight.com
pr@aegisoversight.com
Regulating AI Using AI
Artificial Intelligence (AI) is rapidly reshaping society, business, and governance. Yet its growing influence brings with it unprecedented risks—bias, misinformation, systemic failures, and loss of human control. Traditional oversight mechanisms are no longer sufficient.
