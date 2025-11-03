Liquor, Gaming and Cannabis Authority of Manitoba Selects POSSE ABC for Regulatory Assurance Solution
CX (Computronix) is pleased to announce that the Liquor, Gaming and Cannabis Authority of Manitoba (LGCA) has selected, through a competitive procurement process, the POSSE ABC (Alcoholic Beverage Control) solution as its new regulatory assurance solution (RAS).
Edmonton, Canada, November 03, 2025 --(PR.com)-- CX (Computronix) is pleased to announce that the Liquor, Gaming and Cannabis Authority of Manitoba (LGCA) has selected, through a competitive procurement process, the POSSE ABC (Alcoholic Beverage Control) solution as its new regulatory assurance solution (RAS).
The LGCA regulates liquor sales, service and manufacturing; gaming employees, products and operations; cannabis sales and distribution; and horse racing in Manitoba. The organization administers more than 20,000 active licences and permits. Commercial licensing services are provided to restaurants, hotels, entertainment venues, casinos, gaming industry employees, small businesses, gaming suppliers and service providers, liquor and gaming manufacturers, and retail cannabis stores. Charitable gaming events and eligible community-based events are issued licences and permits for activities that include social occasions and family celebrations, festivals, special events and charitable fundraisers. All horse racing participants, race track and betting theatres in Manitoba are licensed by the LGCA.
By selecting POSSE ABC, a pre-configured and customizable cloud-based enterprise system to manage its licensing, enforcement and education programs, and processes for regulatory and ad hoc reporting, the LGCA will be equipped to deliver all of its regulatory programs online.
“The LGCA’s current RAS was initially released more than 20 years ago solely as a gaming management system. This system grew for the additions of liquor and cannabis regulation while an independent system still manages our horse racing programs.
A new, fully-integrated, digital-first system will allow us to better support internal operations, meet legislated requirements for accessibility and French language services, and more easily accommodate legislative changes to the industries we regulate. Expanded and intuitive online and self-serve options will benefit both staff and clients, allowing applicants to monitor their progress through the licensing process and freeing up staff to provide customer service where it is needed most.”
Kristianne Dechant, Executive Director and CEO, LGCA
The LGCA’s RAS will be delivered in three phases:
1. Social occasion events: liquor service permits and social occasion raffle licences
Phase 1 also will include core functionality of the RAS.
2. Commercial services: liquor service, liquor retail, video lottery terminal (VLT) siteholder, cannabis retail, cannabis distributor and delivery (liquor and cannabis) licensing, and related inspections requirements
3. Gaming services: charitable gaming licensing and related inspections requirements
Horse racing: participant, race track operator and betting theatre licensing
Phase 3 also will include all gaming integrity functions, including those of VLTs.
With minimal customization, POSSE ABC’s configuration meets the LGCA’s exacting regulatory business requirements and will facilitate the organization to:
· Further apply regulatory best practices in its day-to-day operations;
· Focus strategically on business capabilities alongside process design;
· Develop more efficient and effective processes; and,
· Increase integration and connectivity internally and across the lines of business and industries the LGCA services.
As the market leading solution for alcoholic beverage control and cannabis regulation, POSSE ABC provides full lifecycle value to the LGCA for this generation of Manitobans and the next. CX’s proven track record of innovation success across a diverse range of liquor, cannabis, and gaming control agencies demonstrates the POSSE Platform’s capabilities for streamlining and automating the full gamut of licensing and regulatory processes. We look forward to working with the team at the LGCA to achieve their vision for a robust RAS, leveraging POSSE ABC as their platform for innovation.
Joshua Collier, Business Development Director
CX
Computronix.com
About CX
CX is a leading provider of fully-integrated enterprise solutions and services for forward thinking state and government agencies across Canada. In partnership with our clients, CX enables public sector agencies to consolidate data, streamline application approvals, and deliver higher value information and services to strengthen citizen engagement. Powered by the award-winning POSSE Platform and committed to maintaining our industry unmatched 100% project success rate, CX is the preferred partner of choice for government agencies seeking distinctive software and exceptional service.
Media Contact:
Gordon Meeberg
Vice-President of Business Development
Ph. 1-800-359-3758 (toll-free in North America)
gord.meeberg@computronix.com
The LGCA regulates liquor sales, service and manufacturing; gaming employees, products and operations; cannabis sales and distribution; and horse racing in Manitoba. The organization administers more than 20,000 active licences and permits. Commercial licensing services are provided to restaurants, hotels, entertainment venues, casinos, gaming industry employees, small businesses, gaming suppliers and service providers, liquor and gaming manufacturers, and retail cannabis stores. Charitable gaming events and eligible community-based events are issued licences and permits for activities that include social occasions and family celebrations, festivals, special events and charitable fundraisers. All horse racing participants, race track and betting theatres in Manitoba are licensed by the LGCA.
By selecting POSSE ABC, a pre-configured and customizable cloud-based enterprise system to manage its licensing, enforcement and education programs, and processes for regulatory and ad hoc reporting, the LGCA will be equipped to deliver all of its regulatory programs online.
“The LGCA’s current RAS was initially released more than 20 years ago solely as a gaming management system. This system grew for the additions of liquor and cannabis regulation while an independent system still manages our horse racing programs.
A new, fully-integrated, digital-first system will allow us to better support internal operations, meet legislated requirements for accessibility and French language services, and more easily accommodate legislative changes to the industries we regulate. Expanded and intuitive online and self-serve options will benefit both staff and clients, allowing applicants to monitor their progress through the licensing process and freeing up staff to provide customer service where it is needed most.”
Kristianne Dechant, Executive Director and CEO, LGCA
The LGCA’s RAS will be delivered in three phases:
1. Social occasion events: liquor service permits and social occasion raffle licences
Phase 1 also will include core functionality of the RAS.
2. Commercial services: liquor service, liquor retail, video lottery terminal (VLT) siteholder, cannabis retail, cannabis distributor and delivery (liquor and cannabis) licensing, and related inspections requirements
3. Gaming services: charitable gaming licensing and related inspections requirements
Horse racing: participant, race track operator and betting theatre licensing
Phase 3 also will include all gaming integrity functions, including those of VLTs.
With minimal customization, POSSE ABC’s configuration meets the LGCA’s exacting regulatory business requirements and will facilitate the organization to:
· Further apply regulatory best practices in its day-to-day operations;
· Focus strategically on business capabilities alongside process design;
· Develop more efficient and effective processes; and,
· Increase integration and connectivity internally and across the lines of business and industries the LGCA services.
As the market leading solution for alcoholic beverage control and cannabis regulation, POSSE ABC provides full lifecycle value to the LGCA for this generation of Manitobans and the next. CX’s proven track record of innovation success across a diverse range of liquor, cannabis, and gaming control agencies demonstrates the POSSE Platform’s capabilities for streamlining and automating the full gamut of licensing and regulatory processes. We look forward to working with the team at the LGCA to achieve their vision for a robust RAS, leveraging POSSE ABC as their platform for innovation.
Joshua Collier, Business Development Director
CX
Computronix.com
About CX
CX is a leading provider of fully-integrated enterprise solutions and services for forward thinking state and government agencies across Canada. In partnership with our clients, CX enables public sector agencies to consolidate data, streamline application approvals, and deliver higher value information and services to strengthen citizen engagement. Powered by the award-winning POSSE Platform and committed to maintaining our industry unmatched 100% project success rate, CX is the preferred partner of choice for government agencies seeking distinctive software and exceptional service.
Media Contact:
Gordon Meeberg
Vice-President of Business Development
Ph. 1-800-359-3758 (toll-free in North America)
gord.meeberg@computronix.com
Contact
ComputronixContact
Lee Ferris
800-359-3758
www.computronix.com
Lee Ferris
800-359-3758
www.computronix.com
Categories