Cypress Door & Glass LLC Welcomes Four New Employees in Early 2026 Amid Continued Growth
Malvern, PA, February 13, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Cypress Door & Glass LLC, a veteran-owned leader in commercial door and glass solutions, is proud to announce the hiring of four new team members since the beginning of 2026. This expansion underscores the company’s ongoing growth, dedication to service excellence, and commitment to fostering a strong internal culture.
As a company known for fast, dependable commercial door and glass services across the Northeast and Florida, Cypress Door & Glass LLC has been expanding its workforce to better serve clients and support its expanding operations. In response to increasing demand for high-quality installations, repairs, and emergency services, the company has strengthened its team with professionals in key areas of the business.
Company Growth and Strategic Hiring
The addition of four new employees reflects Cypress Door & Glass’s strategic growth trajectory. By expanding its team early in 2026, the company is positioning itself to deliver even faster response times and broaden its expertise in commercial storefront, automatic door, and glass services. Known for answering every customer call within three rings and offering a lifetime warranty on all manual door parts, the company continues to raise industry standards.
“We’re thrilled to welcome our new team members,” said company leadership. “Each brings unique skills that strengthen our ability to deliver top-tier service and reinforce our steadfast commitment to our customers and communities.”
Culture of Collaboration and Development
More than just a service provider, Cypress Door & Glass LLC emphasizes a supportive and collaborative workplace. The company consistently highlights core values such as Communication, Commitment, and Respect — values that were front and center at the recent Cypress Winter Conference, a company-wide event focused on professional development, team recognition, and alignment on strategic goals.
Employee reviews reflect a workplace that values growth and mentorship. Team members cite supportive leadership that encourages accountability and career advancement, robust training programs to help employees sharpen their skills, and a work environment where individuals are both valued and empowered.
Investing in People for Long-Term Success
As Cypress Door & Glass LLC continues to expand its workforce and service capabilities, it remains committed to investing in its people. The recent hires enhance the company’s capacity to meet rising client needs while advancing its reputation for quality and reliability throughout the communities it serves.
To learn more about career opportunities at Cypress Door & Glass LLC, visit the company’s careers page at cypressdoorglass.com/careers.
About Cypress Door & Glass LLC
Cypress Door & Glass LLC is a veteran-owned commercial door and glass service provider specializing in installations, emergency repairs, and maintenance of storefronts, automatic door systems, and commercial glazing. With headquarters in Malvern, PA, and additional operational footprint across several states, the company is recognized for its rapid response, industry expertise, and commitment to customer satisfaction.
Contact
Odette Alvarez
800-208-3681
https://www.cypressdoorglass.com
