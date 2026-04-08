Kendyll King’s Newly Released "Different Like Me" is an Uplifting Children’s Book That Encourages Empathy, Understanding, and Inclusion for People of All Abilities
“Different Like Me” from Christian Faith Publishing author Kendyll King is a heartfelt children’s story that introduces young readers to disabilities in a compassionate and accessible way, teaching that differences are normal and everyone needs help sometimes.
Collinsville, IL, April 08, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “Different Like Me”: an engaging and meaningful children’s book designed to foster empathy, kindness, and awareness among young readers. “Different Like Me” is the creation of published author, Kendyll King, an advocate for people with disabilities. Through her research, she has discovered that more education is needed to prepare society for the true inclusion of people with all abilities.
Kendyll King shares, “This children’s book introduces disabilities to our youth and shows them that being different is okay and that everyone needs help.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kendyll King’s new book offers parents, educators, and caregivers a thoughtful resource for introducing conversations about disabilities, inclusion, and acceptance in a positive and age-appropriate way.
Consumers can purchase “Different Like Me” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Different Like Me”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Kendyll King shares, “This children’s book introduces disabilities to our youth and shows them that being different is okay and that everyone needs help.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kendyll King’s new book offers parents, educators, and caregivers a thoughtful resource for introducing conversations about disabilities, inclusion, and acceptance in a positive and age-appropriate way.
Consumers can purchase “Different Like Me” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Different Like Me”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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