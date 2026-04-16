Reganam Limited Launches BounceShield Email Verification Platform with Blacklist Monitoring and Automated List Cleaning
Dublin software company Reganam Limited debuts a pay-as-you-go email verifier with 99 percent accuracy, blacklist monitoring across 90+ services, and credits that never expire.
Dublin, Ireland, April 16, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Reganam Limited, a Dublin-based software company founded in 2010, today launched BounceShield, an email verification platform that helps marketers, e-commerce operators and sales teams clean email lists, monitor domain reputation and reduce bounce rates with major inbox providers. BounceShield is live at bounceshield.io and offers 100 free credits at sign-up with no credit card required.
The BounceShield email verifier checks addresses in real time or in bulk, flagging invalid, disposable and spam-trap addresses before they damage sender reputation at Gmail, Outlook and Yahoo. BounceShield reports 99 percent verification accuracy and processes bulk lists at up to 100,000 emails per hour. Unlike subscription-based competitors, BounceShield uses a one-time credit model with no recurring fees.
"Email marketing still returns $36 for every dollar spent, but that return collapses the moment a bounce rate climbs past 2 percent," said Sean Mancuso, chief executive officer of Reganam Limited. "We built BounceShield so teams of any size can keep their lists clean, watch their domain reputation and automate the work without paying a monthly subscription they never fully use."
Email databases decay by 22 to 25 percent each year as contacts change jobs, abandon inboxes or mistype sign-ups. Without regular list cleaning, invalid addresses erode open rates, trigger spam filters and push legitimate campaigns into the junk folder. Industry benchmarks put average deliverability across the 15 largest email service providers at 83.1 percent, meaning roughly one in six marketing emails never reaches the inbox.
Blacklist monitoring across 90+ services
BounceShield includes a blacklist monitor that continuously checks customer sending domains against more than 90 public email blacklists, including Spamhaus, SURBL and Barracuda Reputation Block List, and sends an automatic email alert the moment a domain is listed, giving senders time to remediate before ISP filtering kicks in.
Integrations and automation
BounceShield ships with 16 native integrations, including Mailchimp, ActiveCampaign, Klaviyo, HubSpot, GetResponse and Constant Contact. Customers can schedule automatic list cleaning on a recurring cadence, for example every 7, 30 or 60 days, so lists connected through these integrations stay clean in the background without manual exports or CSV handling.
Core capabilities include:
- Single and bulk email verification with SMTP mailbox checks, catch-all detection and disposable address screening
- A real-time email verification API for sign-up forms and checkout flows
- Blacklist monitoring across 90+ services with automatic email alerts
- Scheduled automatic list cleaning across 16 ESP integrations
- CSV, TXT and Excel file uploads for bulk email verification
- GDPR compliant processing
Pricing and availability
BounceShield is available worldwide. Pricing begins at $19 for 10,000 credits, $99 for 100,000 credits, and scales to $599 for 2 million credits, with volume tiers in between. All packages are one-time payments, and credits never expire.
The BounceShield email verifier checks addresses in real time or in bulk, flagging invalid, disposable and spam-trap addresses before they damage sender reputation at Gmail, Outlook and Yahoo. BounceShield reports 99 percent verification accuracy and processes bulk lists at up to 100,000 emails per hour. Unlike subscription-based competitors, BounceShield uses a one-time credit model with no recurring fees.
"Email marketing still returns $36 for every dollar spent, but that return collapses the moment a bounce rate climbs past 2 percent," said Sean Mancuso, chief executive officer of Reganam Limited. "We built BounceShield so teams of any size can keep their lists clean, watch their domain reputation and automate the work without paying a monthly subscription they never fully use."
Email databases decay by 22 to 25 percent each year as contacts change jobs, abandon inboxes or mistype sign-ups. Without regular list cleaning, invalid addresses erode open rates, trigger spam filters and push legitimate campaigns into the junk folder. Industry benchmarks put average deliverability across the 15 largest email service providers at 83.1 percent, meaning roughly one in six marketing emails never reaches the inbox.
Blacklist monitoring across 90+ services
BounceShield includes a blacklist monitor that continuously checks customer sending domains against more than 90 public email blacklists, including Spamhaus, SURBL and Barracuda Reputation Block List, and sends an automatic email alert the moment a domain is listed, giving senders time to remediate before ISP filtering kicks in.
Integrations and automation
BounceShield ships with 16 native integrations, including Mailchimp, ActiveCampaign, Klaviyo, HubSpot, GetResponse and Constant Contact. Customers can schedule automatic list cleaning on a recurring cadence, for example every 7, 30 or 60 days, so lists connected through these integrations stay clean in the background without manual exports or CSV handling.
Core capabilities include:
- Single and bulk email verification with SMTP mailbox checks, catch-all detection and disposable address screening
- A real-time email verification API for sign-up forms and checkout flows
- Blacklist monitoring across 90+ services with automatic email alerts
- Scheduled automatic list cleaning across 16 ESP integrations
- CSV, TXT and Excel file uploads for bulk email verification
- GDPR compliant processing
Pricing and availability
BounceShield is available worldwide. Pricing begins at $19 for 10,000 credits, $99 for 100,000 credits, and scales to $599 for 2 million credits, with volume tiers in between. All packages are one-time payments, and credits never expire.
Contact
Reganam LimitedContact
Ben Ryan
0035319015253
https://bounceshield.io/
Ben Ryan
0035319015253
https://bounceshield.io/
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