Author Dan Wilson’s New Book, "Church Mouse," is a Charming Story of a Nine-Year-Old Orphan Who Prays That He Will Find a Loving Family Before His Next Birthday

Recent release “Church Mouse” from Covenant Books author Dan Wilson is a heartfelt tale that centers around Mouse, a young orphan who runs away from a children’s home in order to find freedom and a new family. After hiding out on a church property, Mouse wonders if God will ever answer his prayers before his tenth birthday.