Author Dan Wilson’s New Book, "Church Mouse," is a Charming Story of a Nine-Year-Old Orphan Who Prays That He Will Find a Loving Family Before His Next Birthday
Recent release “Church Mouse” from Covenant Books author Dan Wilson is a heartfelt tale that centers around Mouse, a young orphan who runs away from a children’s home in order to find freedom and a new family. After hiding out on a church property, Mouse wonders if God will ever answer his prayers before his tenth birthday.
Palestine, TX, May 12, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Dan Wilson, a retired financial professional and a loving grandfather who currently resides in East Texas, has completed his new book, “Church Mouse”: a riveting story of a young orphan who runs away from his children’s home and hides out in a church in order to find a family of his own.
“Mouse is a curious nine-year-old orphan who seeks freedom from a children’s home but finds something more when he escapes and hides on a church property,” writes Wilson. “Longing to be adopted, will his prayer be answered to join a loving family before his tenth birthday?”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Dan Wilson’s new book is sure to capture the hearts and minds of young readers as they follow along on Mouse’s journey to find a loving family and a place to truly belong. With colorful artwork to help bring Wilson’s story to life, “Church Mouse” is sure to delight readers of all ages, making it a perfect addition to any family library.
Readers can purchase “Church Mouse” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
“Mouse is a curious nine-year-old orphan who seeks freedom from a children’s home but finds something more when he escapes and hides on a church property,” writes Wilson. “Longing to be adopted, will his prayer be answered to join a loving family before his tenth birthday?”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Dan Wilson’s new book is sure to capture the hearts and minds of young readers as they follow along on Mouse’s journey to find a loving family and a place to truly belong. With colorful artwork to help bring Wilson’s story to life, “Church Mouse” is sure to delight readers of all ages, making it a perfect addition to any family library.
Readers can purchase “Church Mouse” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
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Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
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