Only 250 Bottles: Hooten Young Unveils Constitution Hull Reserve, 19 Year Whiskey Finished with Timber from America's Oldest Warship
Hooten Young announces Constitution Hull Reserve — an ultra-rare 19-year American whiskey commemorating 250 years of American independence. Only 250 individually numbered bottles, finished with authentic oak from the USS Constitution ("Old Ironsides"). Barreled on Veterans Day 2006. 138.6 proof. Pre-sale launches May 15 on Seelbach's.
Orlando, FL, May 08, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Hooten Young Releases Constitution Hull Reserve.
An Ultra-Rare American Whiskey Commemorating 250 Years of American Independence — and America's Oldest Commissioned Warship.
Only 250 Individually Numbered Bottles. Finished with Authentic Timber from the USS Constitution, “Old Ironsides.”
Hooten Young, America’s Favorite Pairing: Whiskey & Cigars, today announced the release of Constitution Hull Reserve, an ultra-rare American whiskey made to commemorate 250 years of American independence. With only 250 bottles ever produced, each individually numbered, this is one of the most historically significant and limited whiskey releases ever brought to market. Only 250 bottles exist. And for Norm Hooten of Hooten Young, every one of them carries more than whiskey.
A Whiskey for the History Books
Constitution Hull Reserve was barreled on Veterans Day, November 11, 2006 — the 88th anniversary of the 1918 Armistice that ended World War I — a deliberate act of reverence from the very first day. The whiskey was then allowed to mature patiently, undisturbed, for more than nineteen years until it reached the depth and character that only time can impart.
What sets this release apart is its extraordinary finishing process. In its final stage of aging, the whiskey was entrusted with a piece of southern live oak once used in the construction of the USS Constitution — America’s oldest commissioned warship and the vessel known to history as “Old Ironsides.” That same oak, chosen over two centuries ago for its legendary strength and resilience, helped carry a young nation through its earliest trials at sea. Today, it imparts its legacy directly into every drop of this whiskey.
A Certificate of Stewardship, Not Merely Ownership
Each of the 250 bottles is accompanied by a Certificate of Stewardship, signed by Hooten Young founder, U.S. Army Master Sergeant (Ret.) Norm Hooten. The certificate reflects the brand’s philosophy that acquiring a bottle of Constitution Hull Reserve is not simply a purchase — it is an act of custodianship.
“What you hold is not simply an American whiskey,” the certificate reads. “It is a convergence of time, craft, and history.”
The release is individually numbered to mark a quarter millennium of American independence. Each bottle honors patience, self-determination, and respect for those who built what came before.
Crafted Without Compromise
True to Hooten Young’s founding ethos, Constitution Hull Reserve was never rushed and never forced. The whiskey was allowed to develop entirely on its own terms — a reflection of the discipline and resolve that define both the brand and the American story it was built to honor.
Once opened, it cannot be replaced. Once emptied, it will exist only in memory — much like the moments and stories it is meant to accompany.
Constitution Hull Reserve — Specifications
• Age: 19 Years
• Barreled: Veterans Day, November 11, 2006
• Proof: 138.6
• ALC/VOL: 69.3%
• Mash Bill: 99% Corn / 1% Barley
• Distilled in Lawrenceburg, Indiana
• Bottled at Manifest Distilling, Jacksonville, FL
• Classification: Ultra-Rare American Whiskey
• Finishing: Southern live oak from the USS Constitution ("Old Ironsides")
• Bottle Size: 750ml
• Bottles Available: 250 — Individually numbered
• Availability: Online via Seelbach’s
• Launches: Pre-sale launches May 15, 2026
About Hooten Young
Hooten Young is America’s Favorite Pairing — gold-medal whiskey and cigars, born from a lifetime of service and made for those building their American Dream. Winner of the Consumer's Choice Award at the 2025 SIP Awards. Learn more at hootenyoung.com. Made to Remember®
Media Contact:
Courtney
Hooten Young
courtney@hootenyoung.com
An Ultra-Rare American Whiskey Commemorating 250 Years of American Independence — and America's Oldest Commissioned Warship.
Only 250 Individually Numbered Bottles. Finished with Authentic Timber from the USS Constitution, “Old Ironsides.”
Hooten Young, America’s Favorite Pairing: Whiskey & Cigars, today announced the release of Constitution Hull Reserve, an ultra-rare American whiskey made to commemorate 250 years of American independence. With only 250 bottles ever produced, each individually numbered, this is one of the most historically significant and limited whiskey releases ever brought to market. Only 250 bottles exist. And for Norm Hooten of Hooten Young, every one of them carries more than whiskey.
A Whiskey for the History Books
Constitution Hull Reserve was barreled on Veterans Day, November 11, 2006 — the 88th anniversary of the 1918 Armistice that ended World War I — a deliberate act of reverence from the very first day. The whiskey was then allowed to mature patiently, undisturbed, for more than nineteen years until it reached the depth and character that only time can impart.
What sets this release apart is its extraordinary finishing process. In its final stage of aging, the whiskey was entrusted with a piece of southern live oak once used in the construction of the USS Constitution — America’s oldest commissioned warship and the vessel known to history as “Old Ironsides.” That same oak, chosen over two centuries ago for its legendary strength and resilience, helped carry a young nation through its earliest trials at sea. Today, it imparts its legacy directly into every drop of this whiskey.
A Certificate of Stewardship, Not Merely Ownership
Each of the 250 bottles is accompanied by a Certificate of Stewardship, signed by Hooten Young founder, U.S. Army Master Sergeant (Ret.) Norm Hooten. The certificate reflects the brand’s philosophy that acquiring a bottle of Constitution Hull Reserve is not simply a purchase — it is an act of custodianship.
“What you hold is not simply an American whiskey,” the certificate reads. “It is a convergence of time, craft, and history.”
The release is individually numbered to mark a quarter millennium of American independence. Each bottle honors patience, self-determination, and respect for those who built what came before.
Crafted Without Compromise
True to Hooten Young’s founding ethos, Constitution Hull Reserve was never rushed and never forced. The whiskey was allowed to develop entirely on its own terms — a reflection of the discipline and resolve that define both the brand and the American story it was built to honor.
Once opened, it cannot be replaced. Once emptied, it will exist only in memory — much like the moments and stories it is meant to accompany.
Constitution Hull Reserve — Specifications
• Age: 19 Years
• Barreled: Veterans Day, November 11, 2006
• Proof: 138.6
• ALC/VOL: 69.3%
• Mash Bill: 99% Corn / 1% Barley
• Distilled in Lawrenceburg, Indiana
• Bottled at Manifest Distilling, Jacksonville, FL
• Classification: Ultra-Rare American Whiskey
• Finishing: Southern live oak from the USS Constitution ("Old Ironsides")
• Bottle Size: 750ml
• Bottles Available: 250 — Individually numbered
• Availability: Online via Seelbach’s
• Launches: Pre-sale launches May 15, 2026
About Hooten Young
Hooten Young is America’s Favorite Pairing — gold-medal whiskey and cigars, born from a lifetime of service and made for those building their American Dream. Winner of the Consumer's Choice Award at the 2025 SIP Awards. Learn more at hootenyoung.com. Made to Remember®
Media Contact:
Courtney
Hooten Young
courtney@hootenyoung.com
Contact
Hooten YoungContact
954-464-1818
hootenyoung.com
954-464-1818
hootenyoung.com
Multimedia
Hooten Young Constitution Hull Reserve - Norm Hooten
Hooten Young Constitution Hull Reserve - Norm Hooten, founder and retired U.S. Army Master Sergeant
Hooten Young Constitution Hull Reserve - Wood
Hooten Young Constitution Hull Reserve - Wood from America's oldest commissioned warship, the USS Constitution "Old Ironsides"
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