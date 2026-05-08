Qtonic Quantum Benchmark Finds Fortune 1000 Post-Quantum Readiness at 18/100 as Only 5% of Organizations Have Implemented Quantum-Safe Encryption

Qtonic Quantum’s benchmark finds Fortune 1000 post-quantum readiness at 18/100, while only 5% of organizations have implemented quantum-safe encryption. As four procurement milestones arrive inside 238 days, QScout, QStrike, QSolve, and Qtonic Quantum Lab help enterprises find, prove, fix, and validate cryptographic exposure.