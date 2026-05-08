Qtonic Quantum Benchmark Finds Fortune 1000 Post-Quantum Readiness at 18/100 as Only 5% of Organizations Have Implemented Quantum-Safe Encryption
Qtonic Quantum’s benchmark finds Fortune 1000 post-quantum readiness at 18/100, while only 5% of organizations have implemented quantum-safe encryption. As four procurement milestones arrive inside 238 days, QScout, QStrike, QSolve, and Qtonic Quantum Lab help enterprises find, prove, fix, and validate cryptographic exposure.
Miami, FL, May 08, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Quantum risk and vulnerability intelligence benchmark synthesizes public deployment telemetry, federal accountability findings, national-security policy guidance, and Qtonic Quantum field data as four procurement milestones land inside 238 days.
Qtonic Quantum Corp, the quantum risk and vulnerability intelligence company, today released a synthesized post-quantum readiness benchmark showing that Fortune 1000 enterprise readiness averages 18 out of 100, while public research shows only 5% of surveyed organizations have implemented quantum-safe encryption.
The Qtonic Quantum benchmark also estimates U.S. civilian federal readiness at 24 out of 100 and U.S. military and National Security Systems readiness at 30 out of 100, producing an equal-weighted average of 24 out of 100 across enterprise, civilian federal, and military/NSS segments.
The benchmark evaluates readiness against deployed cryptography, cryptographic inventory completeness, quantum-vulnerable public-key exposure, vendor dependency visibility, migration maturity, and procurement-readiness evidence — not awareness alone.
The findings align with a growing body of public evidence. IBM Institute for Business Value and the Cloud Security Alliance placed average organizational quantum-safe readiness at 25 out of 100 in 2025, with even the top decile scoring only between 35 and 50. DigiCert’s 2025 Quantum Readiness Study found that 69% of surveyed organizations recognized quantum risk, while only 5% had deployed quantum-safe encryption. F5 Labs reported that 8.6% of the top one million websites supported hybrid post-quantum key exchange, with adoption at 23.1% among the top 1,000 websites and approximately 2.9% among identified banking websites.
Qtonic Quantum’s own field data supports the same conclusion. Across more than 50 Fortune 1000 engagements, QScout has produced more than 162,000 cryptographic findings, with harvest-now-decrypt-later exposure observed across nearly all assessed environments.
The benchmark is being released as four cryptographic and cyber procurement milestones move inside one buying cycle.
September 21, 2026. All remaining FIPS 140-2 validation certificates move to the Historical List under NIST’s Cryptographic Module Validation Program. Federal agencies may continue using FIPS 140-2 modules for existing systems after that point, but new procurements must move away from Historical-list modules.
November 10, 2026. CMMC Phase 2 begins under the Department of Defense’s phased implementation of cybersecurity certification requirements. More applicable DoD solicitations and contracts are expected to include CMMC requirements, increasing pressure on contractors handling Controlled Unclassified Information to move from readiness claims to documented certification status.
December 31, 2026. EU member states are expected to have national post-quantum cryptography roadmaps and pilot activity underway for high-risk and medium-risk use cases under the NIS Cooperation Group’s coordinated roadmap.
January 1, 2027. New U.S. National Security System acquisitions must support the Commercial National Security Algorithm Suite 2.0 unless an applicable exception or waiver applies.
For enterprise security leaders, the first problem is proving where vulnerable cryptography lives. Most organizations still lack a current inventory of RSA, ECC, key-exchange mechanisms, libraries, certificates, protocols, and embedded dependencies across infrastructure, applications, vendors, and supply chains.
Procurement language has caught up. Defense primes are requiring CMMC documentation from suppliers. Federal RFPs are beginning to reference CNSA 2.0 algorithms. Cyber-liability carriers are adding post-quantum questions to renewal questionnaires. Enforcement risk is no longer theoretical: the U.S. Department of Justice announced an $8.4 million False Claims Act settlement with Raytheon Companies and Nightwing Group over alleged non-compliance with cybersecurity requirements, and MORSECORP agreed to pay $4.6 million to settle cybersecurity-fraud allegations.
“Our clients are not just replacing cryptographic algorithms. They are rethinking how their organizations defend critical infrastructure against a fundamentally different class of threat,” said David Cohen, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer of Qtonic Quantum Corp.
Qtonic Quantum operates under a Find. Prove. Fix. Validate. framework.
QScout finds cryptographic risk and vulnerability exposure across enterprise environments, with 70 scanning modules mapped to 15 compliance frameworks and findings benchmarked against OpenSSL test vectors.
QStrike turns quantum risk from a theoretical boardroom concern into a live, evidence-based demonstration of exposure, showing organizations how post-quantum threats can affect real systems before attackers, auditors, or acquiring agencies force the issue.
QSolve fixes the gap through vendor-neutral migration planning, implementation review, and remediation prioritization across cryptographic, infrastructure, vendor, and supply-chain dependencies.
Qtonic Quantum Lab validates post-quantum readiness through technical review, research, independent scoring, and evidence enterprises need before procurement, audit, or regulatory review.
“The shift to post-quantum readiness is not just a cryptography issue. It is a leadership, resilience, and mission-assurance issue,” said Paul Chi, former Booz Allen Hamilton Executive Vice President and a member of Qtonic Quantum’s leadership team.
The threat horizon has moved closer. In May 2025, Google Quantum AI’s Craig Gidney published an estimate that a 2,048-bit RSA integer could be factored in less than a week using fewer than one million noisy qubits, down from the 20 million-qubit estimate published in 2019. Cryptographically relevant quantum computers are not yet operational. Harvest-now-decrypt-later collection is.
Qtonic Quantum is opening benchmark briefings for security, risk, procurement, and compliance leaders preparing for the September 21 FIPS 140-2 transition, November 10 CMMC Phase 2 implementation, December 31 EU roadmap milestone, January 1 CNSA 2.0 acquisition gate, and NIST’s 2030 deprecation and 2035 disallowance windows.
Schedule a briefing: https://calendly.com/qtonicquantum/30min
General inquiries: contact@qtonicquantum.com
About Qtonic Quantum Corp
Qtonic Quantum Corp is the quantum risk and vulnerability intelligence company headquartered in Miami with research and development operations in Be’er Sheva, Israel. Through QScout, QStrike, QSolve, and Qtonic Quantum Lab, the company helps Fortune 1000 enterprises, defense contractors, federal suppliers, critical-infrastructure operators, and regulated institutions find, prove, fix, and validate cryptographic exposure ahead of post-quantum procurement, audit, and regulatory deadlines.
The company’s work is informed by its Defense Innovation Council, a senior cybersecurity, defense, and industry body focused on post-quantum readiness, cryptographic risk, and national-security-aligned technology transition.
Source Notes:
IBM Institute for Business Value and Cloud Security Alliance, Secure the Post-Quantum Future, 2025.
DigiCert, 2025 Quantum Readiness Study.
F5 Labs, The State of Post-Quantum Cryptography on the Web, 2025.
U.S. Government Accountability Office, Quantum Computing: Leadership Needed to Coordinate Cyber Threat Mitigation Strategy, GAO-25-108590, 2025.
NIST, Cryptographic Module Validation Program and FIPS 140-3 Transition Effort.
32 CFR Part 170, CMMC Program Rule; DFARS 252.204-7021.
NIS Cooperation Group, A Coordinated Implementation Roadmap for the Transition to Post-Quantum Cryptography, Version 1.1.
NSA, Announcing the Commercial National Security Algorithm Suite 2.0; CNSSP 15.
U.S. Department of Justice, Civil Cyber Fraud Initiative announcements regarding Raytheon/Nightwing and MORSECORP settlements.
Craig Gidney, “How to factor 2048 bit RSA integers with less than a million noisy qubits,” arXiv, May 2025.
Qtonic Quantum Corp, the quantum risk and vulnerability intelligence company, today released a synthesized post-quantum readiness benchmark showing that Fortune 1000 enterprise readiness averages 18 out of 100, while public research shows only 5% of surveyed organizations have implemented quantum-safe encryption.
The Qtonic Quantum benchmark also estimates U.S. civilian federal readiness at 24 out of 100 and U.S. military and National Security Systems readiness at 30 out of 100, producing an equal-weighted average of 24 out of 100 across enterprise, civilian federal, and military/NSS segments.
The benchmark evaluates readiness against deployed cryptography, cryptographic inventory completeness, quantum-vulnerable public-key exposure, vendor dependency visibility, migration maturity, and procurement-readiness evidence — not awareness alone.
The findings align with a growing body of public evidence. IBM Institute for Business Value and the Cloud Security Alliance placed average organizational quantum-safe readiness at 25 out of 100 in 2025, with even the top decile scoring only between 35 and 50. DigiCert’s 2025 Quantum Readiness Study found that 69% of surveyed organizations recognized quantum risk, while only 5% had deployed quantum-safe encryption. F5 Labs reported that 8.6% of the top one million websites supported hybrid post-quantum key exchange, with adoption at 23.1% among the top 1,000 websites and approximately 2.9% among identified banking websites.
Qtonic Quantum’s own field data supports the same conclusion. Across more than 50 Fortune 1000 engagements, QScout has produced more than 162,000 cryptographic findings, with harvest-now-decrypt-later exposure observed across nearly all assessed environments.
The benchmark is being released as four cryptographic and cyber procurement milestones move inside one buying cycle.
September 21, 2026. All remaining FIPS 140-2 validation certificates move to the Historical List under NIST’s Cryptographic Module Validation Program. Federal agencies may continue using FIPS 140-2 modules for existing systems after that point, but new procurements must move away from Historical-list modules.
November 10, 2026. CMMC Phase 2 begins under the Department of Defense’s phased implementation of cybersecurity certification requirements. More applicable DoD solicitations and contracts are expected to include CMMC requirements, increasing pressure on contractors handling Controlled Unclassified Information to move from readiness claims to documented certification status.
December 31, 2026. EU member states are expected to have national post-quantum cryptography roadmaps and pilot activity underway for high-risk and medium-risk use cases under the NIS Cooperation Group’s coordinated roadmap.
January 1, 2027. New U.S. National Security System acquisitions must support the Commercial National Security Algorithm Suite 2.0 unless an applicable exception or waiver applies.
For enterprise security leaders, the first problem is proving where vulnerable cryptography lives. Most organizations still lack a current inventory of RSA, ECC, key-exchange mechanisms, libraries, certificates, protocols, and embedded dependencies across infrastructure, applications, vendors, and supply chains.
Procurement language has caught up. Defense primes are requiring CMMC documentation from suppliers. Federal RFPs are beginning to reference CNSA 2.0 algorithms. Cyber-liability carriers are adding post-quantum questions to renewal questionnaires. Enforcement risk is no longer theoretical: the U.S. Department of Justice announced an $8.4 million False Claims Act settlement with Raytheon Companies and Nightwing Group over alleged non-compliance with cybersecurity requirements, and MORSECORP agreed to pay $4.6 million to settle cybersecurity-fraud allegations.
“Our clients are not just replacing cryptographic algorithms. They are rethinking how their organizations defend critical infrastructure against a fundamentally different class of threat,” said David Cohen, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer of Qtonic Quantum Corp.
Qtonic Quantum operates under a Find. Prove. Fix. Validate. framework.
QScout finds cryptographic risk and vulnerability exposure across enterprise environments, with 70 scanning modules mapped to 15 compliance frameworks and findings benchmarked against OpenSSL test vectors.
QStrike turns quantum risk from a theoretical boardroom concern into a live, evidence-based demonstration of exposure, showing organizations how post-quantum threats can affect real systems before attackers, auditors, or acquiring agencies force the issue.
QSolve fixes the gap through vendor-neutral migration planning, implementation review, and remediation prioritization across cryptographic, infrastructure, vendor, and supply-chain dependencies.
Qtonic Quantum Lab validates post-quantum readiness through technical review, research, independent scoring, and evidence enterprises need before procurement, audit, or regulatory review.
“The shift to post-quantum readiness is not just a cryptography issue. It is a leadership, resilience, and mission-assurance issue,” said Paul Chi, former Booz Allen Hamilton Executive Vice President and a member of Qtonic Quantum’s leadership team.
The threat horizon has moved closer. In May 2025, Google Quantum AI’s Craig Gidney published an estimate that a 2,048-bit RSA integer could be factored in less than a week using fewer than one million noisy qubits, down from the 20 million-qubit estimate published in 2019. Cryptographically relevant quantum computers are not yet operational. Harvest-now-decrypt-later collection is.
Qtonic Quantum is opening benchmark briefings for security, risk, procurement, and compliance leaders preparing for the September 21 FIPS 140-2 transition, November 10 CMMC Phase 2 implementation, December 31 EU roadmap milestone, January 1 CNSA 2.0 acquisition gate, and NIST’s 2030 deprecation and 2035 disallowance windows.
Schedule a briefing: https://calendly.com/qtonicquantum/30min
General inquiries: contact@qtonicquantum.com
About Qtonic Quantum Corp
Qtonic Quantum Corp is the quantum risk and vulnerability intelligence company headquartered in Miami with research and development operations in Be’er Sheva, Israel. Through QScout, QStrike, QSolve, and Qtonic Quantum Lab, the company helps Fortune 1000 enterprises, defense contractors, federal suppliers, critical-infrastructure operators, and regulated institutions find, prove, fix, and validate cryptographic exposure ahead of post-quantum procurement, audit, and regulatory deadlines.
The company’s work is informed by its Defense Innovation Council, a senior cybersecurity, defense, and industry body focused on post-quantum readiness, cryptographic risk, and national-security-aligned technology transition.
Source Notes:
IBM Institute for Business Value and Cloud Security Alliance, Secure the Post-Quantum Future, 2025.
DigiCert, 2025 Quantum Readiness Study.
F5 Labs, The State of Post-Quantum Cryptography on the Web, 2025.
U.S. Government Accountability Office, Quantum Computing: Leadership Needed to Coordinate Cyber Threat Mitigation Strategy, GAO-25-108590, 2025.
NIST, Cryptographic Module Validation Program and FIPS 140-3 Transition Effort.
32 CFR Part 170, CMMC Program Rule; DFARS 252.204-7021.
NIS Cooperation Group, A Coordinated Implementation Roadmap for the Transition to Post-Quantum Cryptography, Version 1.1.
NSA, Announcing the Commercial National Security Algorithm Suite 2.0; CNSSP 15.
U.S. Department of Justice, Civil Cyber Fraud Initiative announcements regarding Raytheon/Nightwing and MORSECORP settlements.
Craig Gidney, “How to factor 2048 bit RSA integers with less than a million noisy qubits,” arXiv, May 2025.
Contact
Qtonic Quantum CorpContact
Jessica Gold
1 866 4 QTONIC
www.qtonicquantum.com
Jessica Gold
1 866 4 QTONIC
www.qtonicquantum.com
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Qtonic Quantum Benchmark Finds Fortune 1000 Post-Quantum Readiness at 18/100
Qtonic Quantum’s benchmark methodology explains how Fortune 1000 post-quantum readiness was estimated at 18/100, supported by public deployment data, federal findings, national-security guidance, and Qtonic field observations.
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