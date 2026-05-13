DocTools.CC Launches 25 Free PDF Tools — Smart Compression, Merge, Sign and More, No Registration Required
DocTools.CC, a free browser-based document platform by SuperCode LLC, now offers 25 PDF tools — from merge and split to AI-grade compression with four smart modes. The flagship Compress PDF tool shrinks files up to 90% while keeping text sharp and digital signatures intact. No account needed, no daily limits, files auto-deleted in 30 minutes. The platform also covers image editing, format conversion, and legal document generation.
New York, NY, May 13, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Sending a signed contract by noon is a common scenario — but the PDF is 47MB and won't go through email. A freelancer sending an invoice gets asked for a smaller file, and every tool online wants a credit card. Someone who just switched to iPhone finds their photos are now HEIC files that no one can open.
DocTools.CC was built for exactly those moments. The platform gives anyone access to 25 free PDF tools — no account, no watermark, no monthly conversion limits. Anyone with a browser and a file can get a result in under 60 seconds — no software to install, no account to create, no credit card to enter, just drop files and get result.
The standout tool is Compress PDF. Most online compressors do one thing: apply low-quality JPEG compression to every page and call it a day. The result is a smaller file with blurry text — useless for a contract, a resume, or anything that needs to look professional. DocTools.CC takes a different approach: a Smart Router reads the document first, then selects the right algorithm. A scanned lease agreement gets treated differently from a text-only NDA, which gets treated differently from a presentation full of images. Four compression modes — Lossless, Balanced, Strong, and Extreme — handle everything from a 5-page contract (shrinks 5–20%, signature stays intact) to a thick scanned archive (shrinks up to 90% using JBIG2/MRC, the same technology used in paid enterprise tools like Orpalis PDF Reducer).
The rest of the PDF suite covers the full everyday workflow: merge a dozen invoices into one file before sending to an accountant, split a 200-page report into chapters, add a watermark to protect a draft, or e-sign a document without printing a single page. All 25 tools work the same way — one upload, one click, one download.
PDF is the core, but DocTools.CC goes further. The Image Tools section adds 14 more free utilities. A real estate agent can strip the background from a property photo in seconds using the same AI engine that powers Photoroom and Remove.bg. A small business owner can convert 20 iPhone HEIC photos to JPG in a single batch and download them as a ZIP. A designer can resize a banner to Instagram dimensions without opening Photoshop. The image compression tool runs entirely inside the browser — nothing is uploaded to any server — so sensitive photos never leave the device.
Beyond PDFs and images, the platform covers format converters, legal document generators (NDA, contractor agreements, lease contracts), IRS tax form fillers, and a handful of utility tools. 91 tools total, all free, all in one place.
"People kept telling us they just wanted a tool that works — no popup asking for an email, no watermark on the result, no 'you've hit your daily limit,'" said the team at SuperCode LLC. "That's the whole product. You drop a file, it works, you download it."
DocTools.CC is available at doctools.cc with no registration required. Files are automatically deleted from servers within 30 minutes.
About DocTools.CC
DocTools.CC is a free online document and image platform built by SuperCode LLC, based in Hawaii. The platform offers 91+ tools including PDF editing, image processing, legal document generation, and US tax form preparation — accessible in any browser, on any device, with no account required and no usage limits.
Media Contact
SuperCode LLC
legal@doctools.cc
doctools.cc
DocTools.CC was built for exactly those moments. The platform gives anyone access to 25 free PDF tools — no account, no watermark, no monthly conversion limits. Anyone with a browser and a file can get a result in under 60 seconds — no software to install, no account to create, no credit card to enter, just drop files and get result.
The standout tool is Compress PDF. Most online compressors do one thing: apply low-quality JPEG compression to every page and call it a day. The result is a smaller file with blurry text — useless for a contract, a resume, or anything that needs to look professional. DocTools.CC takes a different approach: a Smart Router reads the document first, then selects the right algorithm. A scanned lease agreement gets treated differently from a text-only NDA, which gets treated differently from a presentation full of images. Four compression modes — Lossless, Balanced, Strong, and Extreme — handle everything from a 5-page contract (shrinks 5–20%, signature stays intact) to a thick scanned archive (shrinks up to 90% using JBIG2/MRC, the same technology used in paid enterprise tools like Orpalis PDF Reducer).
The rest of the PDF suite covers the full everyday workflow: merge a dozen invoices into one file before sending to an accountant, split a 200-page report into chapters, add a watermark to protect a draft, or e-sign a document without printing a single page. All 25 tools work the same way — one upload, one click, one download.
PDF is the core, but DocTools.CC goes further. The Image Tools section adds 14 more free utilities. A real estate agent can strip the background from a property photo in seconds using the same AI engine that powers Photoroom and Remove.bg. A small business owner can convert 20 iPhone HEIC photos to JPG in a single batch and download them as a ZIP. A designer can resize a banner to Instagram dimensions without opening Photoshop. The image compression tool runs entirely inside the browser — nothing is uploaded to any server — so sensitive photos never leave the device.
Beyond PDFs and images, the platform covers format converters, legal document generators (NDA, contractor agreements, lease contracts), IRS tax form fillers, and a handful of utility tools. 91 tools total, all free, all in one place.
"People kept telling us they just wanted a tool that works — no popup asking for an email, no watermark on the result, no 'you've hit your daily limit,'" said the team at SuperCode LLC. "That's the whole product. You drop a file, it works, you download it."
DocTools.CC is available at doctools.cc with no registration required. Files are automatically deleted from servers within 30 minutes.
About DocTools.CC
DocTools.CC is a free online document and image platform built by SuperCode LLC, based in Hawaii. The platform offers 91+ tools including PDF editing, image processing, legal document generation, and US tax form preparation — accessible in any browser, on any device, with no account required and no usage limits.
Media Contact
SuperCode LLC
legal@doctools.cc
doctools.cc
Contact
Nikos ArgyrisContact
808-900-5355
808-900-5355
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