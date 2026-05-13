DocTools.CC Launches 25 Free PDF Tools — Smart Compression, Merge, Sign and More, No Registration Required

DocTools.CC, a free browser-based document platform by SuperCode LLC, now offers 25 PDF tools — from merge and split to AI-grade compression with four smart modes. The flagship Compress PDF tool shrinks files up to 90% while keeping text sharp and digital signatures intact. No account needed, no daily limits, files auto-deleted in 30 minutes. The platform also covers image editing, format conversion, and legal document generation.