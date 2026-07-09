LEAD Launches The Forge: a Breakthrough Talent Incubator to Develop the Next Generation of Disciplined Sales and Recruiting Professionals.
LEAD, a leader in skilled trades and construction staffing nationwide, proudly announces The Forge, an on-site training platform designed to develop elite sales and recruitment professionals.
Tampa, FL, July 09, 2026 --(PR.com)-- LEAD, a leader in skilled trades and construction staffing nationwide, proudly announces The Forge, an on-site training platform designed to develop elite sales and recruitment professionals.
The Forge answers two key field challenges: scaling talent pipelines and developing entry level professionals. While LEAD’s remote model has delivered strong results, company leaders identified the need for an immersive, high-feedback environment to accelerate growth and mentorship for Gen Z and early career candidates. The Forge develops a hands-on apprenticeship culture that combines real-time training, peer collaboration and a dynamic team atmosphere. The Forge is backed by LEAD's 16+ years of industry experience. You’ll work directly with experienced producers and leaders, breaking into and building accounts tied to data centers, industrial projects, and large-scale commercial construction across the U.S.
As opposed to traditional remote models, The Forge’s strictly in-person, high-intensity workspace allows LEAD to recruit based on core traits and train for specialized skills, broadening the candidate pool and supporting the company culture. The initiative will standardize success, scale impact, and serve as a permanent engine for LEAD's national expansion. We are looking for individuals with 1-3 years of previous sales experience, with staffing and recruiting experience a plus. You’ll be challenged, mentored, and positioned to grow into a long-term career with immediate access to high-profile projects and opportunities.
“With The Forge, we’re creating a springboard for the next generation of LEAD,” said Anthony Ceresoli, Sales & Training Director at LEAD. "Our goal is to build a disciplined, multigenerational team ready to meet the demands of our high-stakes industries."
To learn more about the National Sales Representative job description, visit https://leadstaff.com/corporate-careers/
LEAD specializes in staffing solutions for mission-critical, shipbuilding, and industrial infrastructure projects nationwide. With a commitment to operational excellence and talent development, LEAD is shaping the future of skilled trades staffing.
If you would like more information about The Forge, please call Anthony Ceresoli at 813.513.0845 or aceresoli@leadstaff.com.
The Forge answers two key field challenges: scaling talent pipelines and developing entry level professionals. While LEAD’s remote model has delivered strong results, company leaders identified the need for an immersive, high-feedback environment to accelerate growth and mentorship for Gen Z and early career candidates. The Forge develops a hands-on apprenticeship culture that combines real-time training, peer collaboration and a dynamic team atmosphere. The Forge is backed by LEAD's 16+ years of industry experience. You’ll work directly with experienced producers and leaders, breaking into and building accounts tied to data centers, industrial projects, and large-scale commercial construction across the U.S.
As opposed to traditional remote models, The Forge’s strictly in-person, high-intensity workspace allows LEAD to recruit based on core traits and train for specialized skills, broadening the candidate pool and supporting the company culture. The initiative will standardize success, scale impact, and serve as a permanent engine for LEAD's national expansion. We are looking for individuals with 1-3 years of previous sales experience, with staffing and recruiting experience a plus. You’ll be challenged, mentored, and positioned to grow into a long-term career with immediate access to high-profile projects and opportunities.
“With The Forge, we’re creating a springboard for the next generation of LEAD,” said Anthony Ceresoli, Sales & Training Director at LEAD. "Our goal is to build a disciplined, multigenerational team ready to meet the demands of our high-stakes industries."
To learn more about the National Sales Representative job description, visit https://leadstaff.com/corporate-careers/
LEAD specializes in staffing solutions for mission-critical, shipbuilding, and industrial infrastructure projects nationwide. With a commitment to operational excellence and talent development, LEAD is shaping the future of skilled trades staffing.
If you would like more information about The Forge, please call Anthony Ceresoli at 813.513.0845 or aceresoli@leadstaff.com.
Contact
LEAD StaffingContact
Mark Curtiss
813-503-8557
leadstaff.com
Mark Curtiss
813-503-8557
leadstaff.com
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