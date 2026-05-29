Recent Release, "Don't Look at Me," from Hawes & Jenkins Author Chris Wolf, Explores How False Accusation and Wrongful Suspicion Devastate a Life
Valley Village, CA, May 29, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Chris Wolf has completed a profound new book, "Don't Look at Me": A JonBenet Tale A Memoir, which examines the harrowing experience of being accused of a crime one did not commit. Through his unflinching account, Wolf reveals how such an accusation infiltrates every aspect of existence, reshaping relationships, reputation, and sense of self in ways both visible and invisible. His narrative draws readers into the turbulent aftermath of suspicion, where the accused must navigate a world that questions their innocence.
A California resident, Chris Wolf brings his lived experience to these pages in his debut work, drawing on years of reflection and the emotional weight of his own story. His willingness to candidly recount the psychological toll of wrongful accusation lends authenticity and depth to every page, making this account both personal testimony and broader commentary on injustice.
"Don't Look at Me" exposes the far-reaching consequences of being placed under suspicion and the resilience required to reclaim one's life. Readers will discover how false accusations ripple through family, community, and identity itself, and what it means to seek vindication in a society quick to judge. This memoir stands as a testament to survival and the human capacity to endure extraordinary adversity.
From the author, "This book is my attempt to show what it truly means to live under the shadow of accusation, and how one perseveres when the world refuses to see your innocence."
Published by Hawes & Jenkins, Chris Wolf's courageous work offers readers an unvarnished look into the corrosive nature of false suspicion. His testimony will resonate with anyone who has faced injustice or questioned the fragility of public perception.
Readers who wish to experience this revelatory work can purchase "Don't Look at Me" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
About Hawes & Jenkins:
Hawes & Jenkins is a full-service book publishing company. For more information, visit www.hawesandjenkins.com.
A California resident, Chris Wolf brings his lived experience to these pages in his debut work, drawing on years of reflection and the emotional weight of his own story. His willingness to candidly recount the psychological toll of wrongful accusation lends authenticity and depth to every page, making this account both personal testimony and broader commentary on injustice.
"Don't Look at Me" exposes the far-reaching consequences of being placed under suspicion and the resilience required to reclaim one's life. Readers will discover how false accusations ripple through family, community, and identity itself, and what it means to seek vindication in a society quick to judge. This memoir stands as a testament to survival and the human capacity to endure extraordinary adversity.
From the author, "This book is my attempt to show what it truly means to live under the shadow of accusation, and how one perseveres when the world refuses to see your innocence."
Published by Hawes & Jenkins, Chris Wolf's courageous work offers readers an unvarnished look into the corrosive nature of false suspicion. His testimony will resonate with anyone who has faced injustice or questioned the fragility of public perception.
Readers who wish to experience this revelatory work can purchase "Don't Look at Me" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
About Hawes & Jenkins:
Hawes & Jenkins is a full-service book publishing company. For more information, visit www.hawesandjenkins.com.
Contact
Hawes and Jenkins PublishingContact
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
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