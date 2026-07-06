Recent Release, "My Friends," from Newman Springs Publishing Author Lin C. Capps, Explores Friendship's Profound Value Across Cultural Boundaries in Childhood
Los Angeles, CA, July 06, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Lin C. Capps has completed a new book, "My Friends," a tribute to the diverse friendships that shaped her formative years. Drawing from genuine experiences, she weaves together memories of sisters who were Chinese, a Jewish best friend named Billy with whom she shared countless moments of laughter on his backyard swing, Catholic companions whose worship practices fascinated her with their bells and incense, and Black friends from the military housing near her childhood home. These authentic relationships became the foundation for a story that celebrates human connection in all its varied forms.
Throughout her life Lin has maintained a deep passion for writing. She hopes that this follow up to her debut work, Emmy Finds a Forever Home, will lead to many more. Her inspiration to pen this particular tale stems from her young great-grandchildren, motivating her to craft a book enriched with visual imagery designed to captivate younger audiences. This second book represents her commitment to sharing meaningful lessons through her pen.
In "My Friends," readers will discover why our differences—whether rooted in faith, ethnicity, or background—pale in comparison to our shared humanity. The narrative emphasizes essential commonalities: our capacity to love deeply, to learn continuously, and to envision a brighter tomorrow through goal-setting and determination. Lin's work invites children to recognize that friendship transcends boundaries and that the connections we forge early in life often shape who we become.
"I wanted to show younger readers that friendships matter most when we embrace what makes each person unique, while celebrating the dreams and hopes we all hold dear," said Capps.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Lin C. Capps's tender work reminds readers that genuine connection knows no limits. This heartwarming narrative has the power to inspire the next generation to build bridges across differences and cherish the friends who enrich their lives.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase "My Friends" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.newmanspringspublishing.com.
Throughout her life Lin has maintained a deep passion for writing. She hopes that this follow up to her debut work, Emmy Finds a Forever Home, will lead to many more. Her inspiration to pen this particular tale stems from her young great-grandchildren, motivating her to craft a book enriched with visual imagery designed to captivate younger audiences. This second book represents her commitment to sharing meaningful lessons through her pen.
In "My Friends," readers will discover why our differences—whether rooted in faith, ethnicity, or background—pale in comparison to our shared humanity. The narrative emphasizes essential commonalities: our capacity to love deeply, to learn continuously, and to envision a brighter tomorrow through goal-setting and determination. Lin's work invites children to recognize that friendship transcends boundaries and that the connections we forge early in life often shape who we become.
"I wanted to show younger readers that friendships matter most when we embrace what makes each person unique, while celebrating the dreams and hopes we all hold dear," said Capps.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Lin C. Capps's tender work reminds readers that genuine connection knows no limits. This heartwarming narrative has the power to inspire the next generation to build bridges across differences and cherish the friends who enrich their lives.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase "My Friends" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.newmanspringspublishing.com.
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Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
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