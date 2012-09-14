PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Printed Circuit Board Manufacturer Printed Circuit Board Manufacturer, from APCT
Service
Sometimes it’s better to take the road less traveled. The success of a company is formed from the integrity of its people. The values at APCT are built upon three key components: Passion, Commitment...
Kentix Start Set Pro Kentix Start Set Pro, from Alternate E Source
$1,550.00 - Product
KryptAll K iPhone KryptAll K iPhone, from KryptAll
Product
If you can't communicate securely, you can't operate You rely on phones to discuss important information and KryptAll has the solution to ensure your conversations are not made public someday. The K...
PM24 Edge Monitor PM24 Edge Monitor, from Alternate E Source
$4,800.00 - Product
With the right power monitoring system, such as with The EDGE, your organization can protect data and applications while optimizing the power delivery infrastructure for efficiency and lower cost. New...
Anti-Terrorism Awareness Training Anti-Terrorism Awareness Training, from CRA, Inc.
Service
CRA's experts from the fields of Law Enforcement and Intelligence provide training for your agency, business, or group to increase awareness of threats to your company, your agency or your community and...
Background Check Investigations Background Check Investigations, from Gailey Associates Inc.
Service
Background Searches Most searches are done in 24 hours of request Background Searches Civil Court Record Criminal Court Record Reference Interview Prior Insurance Claims Prior Lawsuits WCAB Background Consumer...
CAD design service CAD design service, from e-mug Technologies Pvt. Ltd
Service
We provide CAD/CAM design services to Automotive, Aircraft Interior, rail-coach interior and Appliance industries. We provide services on Unigraphics, Catia V4, Catia V5, Pro-E, Delcam, MasterCAM, Hypermesh,...
CCTV 480 TVL DIGITAL CCD Camera CCTV 480 TVL DIGITAL CCD Camera, from Shenzhen Hongdy Industrial Co.Ltd.
Product
Imaging Device 1/3-Inch Interline Transfer CCD Picture Elements NTSC 768 (H) x 494(V) PAL 752 (H) x 582 (V) Scanning System NTSC 525 Lines, 2:1Interlace PAL 625 Lines, 2:1 Interlace Horizontal...
Cctv Dvr Surveillance Systems Cctv Dvr Surveillance Systems, from Bodyguards Security Guards USA
Product
Closed Circuit Television - Digital Video Recorders - Remote Monitoring via Internet Two Weeks Continuous Recording
CCTV Embedded Digital Video Recorder CCTV Embedded Digital Video Recorder, from Shenzhen Hongdy Industrial Co.Ltd.
Product
VPDVRe7004 4-Channel Digital Video Recorder,120G,PAL/NTSC,up to 8 Harddisks VPDVRe7008 8-Channel Digital Video Recorder, 120G,PAL/NTSC,up to 8 Harddisks VPDVRe7016 16-Channel Digital Video Recorder,120G,PAL/NTSC,up...
