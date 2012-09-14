Basel ii and the implementation in the European Union via the Capital Requirements Directive (CRD) , from Compliance LLC

Service

Course Title Basel ii and Capital Requirements Directive Training: The new Basel Accord (Basel ii) and the implementation in the European Union via the Capital Requirements Directive (CRD) 5 days...

Basel ii: The new challenges for the Banking Supervisors , from Compliance LLC

Service

Course Title Basel ii: The new challenges for the Banking Supervisors One day Objectives: This course has been designed to help professionals working for regulatory bodies and supervisory agencies...

Compliance related confidential research , from Compliance LLC

Service

Do you need a (compliance related) confidential research? We specialize in Sarbanes Oxley and Basel ii confidential research and Board of Directors Protection. We offer results, absolute confidentiality,...

Course Title: Sarbanes Oxley and Basel II Compliance Training: , from Compliance LLC

Service

Sarbanes Oxley and Basel ii... ...engaged in both projects? Course Title Sarbanes Oxley and Basel II Compliance Training: Impact on IT and Information Security 5 days Objectives: The seminar has been designed...

Course Title: The New Basel Capital Accord (Basel II) - Implementation and Compliance Training , from Compliance LLC

Service

Objectives: The seminar has been designed to provide with the knowledge and skills needed to understand and support Basel II compliance. Target Audience: This course is intended for managers and...

Credit Repair for Consumers with Bad Credit , from RMCN Credit Services, Inc.

Service

RepairMyCreditNow.com offers credit repair, restoration and education for clients with bad credit. There are over 300 million people in the United States and stasticaly 74% of credit reports contain errors.

Information Security Awareness and Training , from Compliance LLC

Service

In-company Training Courses The first choice for many companies. Fully tailored training. Presented exclusively for your own people. A. Security Awareness and Compliance Awareness training programs...

Litigation Consulting and Expert Witness Services , from Compliance LLC

Service

The legal approach to screening expert witnesses has undergone significant change over the past decade. Technology law decisions are often based on the performance of technologists, who are often ill...

Markets in Financial Instruments Directive (MiFID): Implementation and Compliance Training , from Compliance LLC

Service

Course Title Markets in Financial Instruments Directive (MiFID): Implementation and Compliance Training Objectives: The seminar has been designed to provide with the knowledge and skills needed to understand...