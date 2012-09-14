PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Within Middle-Market Investment Banking
Investment Banking Services for Agribusiness Companies Investment Banking Services for Agribusiness Companies, from Kent Group Inc.
Service
Investment Banking services include: 1. Divestitures and Sales 2. Mergers and Alliances 3. Acquisitions 4. Recapitalizations 5. Phased Liquidity Transactions (TM) 6. Corporate Financing/Capital...
Mergers & Acquisitions Mergers & Acquisitions, from Madison Street Capital
Service
Helping clients sell their business for maximum value For each sell-side engagement, our experienced deal team completes an exhaustive financial analysis to pinpoint the firm’s pre-transaction value.
Private Placements of Debt & Equity (Capital Raise) Private Placements of Debt & Equity (Capital Raise), from Madison Street Capital
Service
Uncover the best way to finance growth and help your business flourish Capital Raise – having access to long term capital is vital to a company’s success. We assist our clients throughout...
Strategic Advisory Services Strategic Advisory Services, from Madison Street Capital
Service
While we have vast experience with an array of solutions and methodologies, we know that one size does not fit all. We subscribe to a collaborative approach to providing each client with sound strategic...
