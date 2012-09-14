Platinum Products & Services Promote Everything About Your Business ... on PR.com

Business Lines of Credit , from Liberty Capital Group, Inc.

Unsecured Business Line-of-Credit There are many types of line of credit offering out there but what we have is unsecured, short-term revolving line of credit that will allow you to free up cash and have...

Commercial Real Estate Title Insurance , from Foundation Title LLC

Foundation Title Commercial Division leverages the talents of very experienced Title Examiners led by C. Clinton Cooper, Esq. who has more than 35 years experience in Commercial Real Estate involving high...

Residential Real Estate Title Insurance , from Foundation Title LLC

Owner's Title Insurance: Without it, you could lose your most valuable asset - your home If you have recently purchased or refinanced a home, chances are you have had to get title insurance. What exactly...

100% Financing Loans , from MLS, Mortgage Loan Specialists

Rates are higher for qualified borrowers who have a high credit score with a low debt to income ratio.

100% Mortgage , from FloridaLoan.net

100% to 560 credit score, full documentation. 100% To 575 credit score, stated documentation. 100% to $1,200,000.

Adjustable Rate Loans , from American Financial Resources

AFR Mortgage offers adjustable rate mortgage financing mortgage programs for clients who are seeking short term home loan options. Their products include 3 year ARMs, 5/1 adjustable rate mortgages, 7 year...

AEX Business Communications Help , from AEX Commercial Financing Group

AEX provides practical solutions for avoidable business communications problems throughout the United States. This specialized help often includes commercial lender communications and business lender negotiating. Please...

AEX Business Finance Consulting , from AEX Commercial Financing Group

Business owners are likely to need business finance consulting help to resolve many complications that have resulted from the current financial crisis. Some of our business consulting efforts are directly...

Auto Refinance , from RateGenius, Inc.

RateGenius finds the best rate, term, and payment when refinancing your auto loan within our network of national lenders.