Microsoft Office 365, from TeraCloud, Inc.
Service
TeraCloud’s expert staff will tailor your Microsoft Office 365 service based on your needs.
Whether you choose the basic Microsoft Exchange online feature, or select the fully featured Office 365...
'Green' Support for RoHS/WEEE Compliance, from Enventure Technologies
Service
Environmental compliance is fast becoming a major priority for many companies in the Electronics and Electrical Manufacturing arena, due to the RoHS (Restriction of Hazardous Substances) and WEEE (Waste...
11 Colors of Liquid Tight Conduit, from PDU Cables
Service
Most data centers have adopted the use of redundant power sources and a good way to organize those dual power feeds is to match liquid tight conduit by color for each power source. For added convenience...
Air-Guard Extreme, from PDU Cables
Product
The Air-Guard Extreme is a heavy duty double layer gasket system, incorporating a flexible EDPM synthetic “rubber” gasket material along with Air-Guard brush technology to deliver airtight...
Air-Guard Flush Mount, from PDU Cables
Product
The award winning Air-Guard Flush Mount is the ideal cable seal when making new installations in your data center to maximize energy efficiency.
The overlapping brushes in Air-Guard cable seal provides...
Air-Guard Surface Mount, from PDU Cables
Product
Looking for a quick fix to cover existing cable cutouts? The Air-Guard Surface Mount is designed to retro-fit around existing cables without the need to disconnect cables.
Simply remove adhesive tape from...
Application Architecture, from Claricode
Service
Claricode helps their clients design applications with a flexible architecture that meets their healthcare software's current and future needs.
Bika Interlab, from Bika Lab Systems
$0.00 - Product
LIMS for proficiency testing and Inter-Laboratory Comparison
Inter-laboratory organisations administer the distribution of control samples for member labs to analyse and report on – for comparison...
Bika LIMS, from Bika Lab Systems
$0.00 - Product
Open Source web-based laboratory information management system (LIMS). Customizations, support and service provision. On line analysis requests, sample tracking and results. Deliver analysis results to...