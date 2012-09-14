Click on a product or service below to view it in greater detail Products & Services Promote Everything About Your Business ... on PR.com 11 Colors of Liquid Tight Conduit , from PDU Cables

Most data centers have adopted the use of redundant power sources and a good way to organize those dual power feeds is to match liquid tight conduit by color for each power source. For added convenience... Air-Guard Extreme , from PDU Cables

The Air-Guard Extreme is a heavy duty double layer gasket system, incorporating a flexible EDPM synthetic “rubber” gasket material along with Air-Guard brush technology to deliver airtight... Air-Guard Flush Mount , from PDU Cables

The award winning Air-Guard Flush Mount is the ideal cable seal when making new installations in your data center to maximize energy efficiency. The overlapping brushes in Air-Guard cable seal provides... Air-Guard Surface Mount , from PDU Cables

Looking for a quick fix to cover existing cable cutouts? The Air-Guard Surface Mount is designed to retro-fit around existing cables without the need to disconnect cables. Simply remove adhesive tape from... Cable Configuration Tool , from PDU Cables

Document your cable floor plans. Simplify and create custom power cable and equipment lists from your data center plan take-offs. Downloading the Power Cable & Equipment Configurator will save you... Colored Faceplates and Receptacle Boxes , from PDU Cables

Color coding in a mission critical facility makes tracing and managing primary and redundant power sources and key infrastructural systems and components easier. In the complex world of data center management... Custom Labeling , from PDU Cables

Labeling cables, be it a power or data cable, can prove to be critical if a problem arises. Labeling of power cables allow for easier installation when on site and for quicker isolation of cables if you... ProTeus Enterprise , from Eagle Technology, Inc.

ProTeus Enterprise is specially designed for large multi-site environments that have a large amount of data to track. A full featured Enterprise Asset Management System, ProTeus Enterprise supports networks... ProTeus Professional , from Eagle Technology, Inc.

ProTeus Professional is designed for medium to large operations. It includes a Microsoft SQL Server Express database and hasadvanced work order functionality, enhanced inventory control, expanded budgeting... UL Listed Power Whips , from PDU Cables

UL Listed Power Whips , from PDU Cables


