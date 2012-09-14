Platinum Products & Services Promote Everything About Your Business ... on PR.com

Bistro Coffee Mug, Featuring Subway® Logo , from Subway

$6.50 - Product

This 12oz bistro mug holds just the right amount and features a large C-handle for easy grip. Stylish two tone color coordination, white with a green base and rim. Subway® eat fresh printed on one...

Coffee Sticks , from Revital U International

$54.99 - Product

Our Coffee Sticks come in convenient, single servings. Taking one Stick a day can help you: enjoy increased energy, improved focus and help with your weight journey. Use them at home or on the go. Take...

Executive Polo Shirt - Oxford, Featuring Subway® Logo , from Subway

$20.00 - Product

This versatile medium weight polo shirt in 100% pique cotton is sure to be a favorite. Featured in Oxford with the Subway® logo embroidered on the left sleeve. Its detailing includes three button wood-tone...

Journal Notebook, Featuring Subway® Logo , from Subway

$5.50 - Product

This 5X7 inch spiral bound journal is a durable way to document your information. Journal cover is green with the Subway® logo in silver. Inside paper is white with 100 ruled pages. Plenty of room...

License Plate Frame Featuring Subway® logos , from Subway

$3.00 - Product

The license plate frame fits perfectly around your license plate. It is oversized to expose the entire plate and meets all state requirements. The frame is white with the Subway® logos on top and follow...

Mini Football Featuring Subway® Logo , from Subway

$2.50 - Product

This long passing, bright yellow football has the Subway logo silk screen in green. The 7 inch vinyl football is sure to provide hours of playing time. Show off your spirit for the Subway® restaurant...

Smart Caps , from Revital U International

$49.99 - Product

Our Smart Caps support your daily routine by activating the best version of U! With only one capsule a day, you can begin experiencing an uplifted mood, increased physical and mental energy. Its convenient...

Smart Cocoa , from Revital U International

$49.99 - Product

revital U Smart Cocoa is the perfect drink to keep you warm this winter. Our organic raw cacao base provides a delicious chocolate taste you can enjoy, while reaping amazing benefits! At only 25 calories...

Smart Coffee , from Revital U International

$49.99 - Product

Our Coffee is designed to energize you from within. With only one scoop a day, you can begin feeling physically alert, experience better mental focus and help with your weight management. Take it as regular...