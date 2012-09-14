Platinum Products & Services Promote Everything About Your Business ... on PR.com

Bistro Coffee Mug, Featuring Subway® Logo , from Subway

$6.50 - Product

This 12oz bistro mug holds just the right amount and features a large C-handle for easy grip. Stylish two tone color coordination, white with a green base and rim. Subway® eat fresh printed on one...

Executive Polo Shirt - Oxford, Featuring Subway® Logo , from Subway

$20.00 - Product

This versatile medium weight polo shirt in 100% pique cotton is sure to be a favorite. Featured in Oxford with the Subway® logo embroidered on the left sleeve. Its detailing includes three button wood-tone...

Journal Notebook, Featuring Subway® Logo , from Subway

$5.50 - Product

This 5X7 inch spiral bound journal is a durable way to document your information. Journal cover is green with the Subway® logo in silver. Inside paper is white with 100 ruled pages. Plenty of room...

License Plate Frame Featuring Subway® logos , from Subway

$3.00 - Product

The license plate frame fits perfectly around your license plate. It is oversized to expose the entire plate and meets all state requirements. The frame is white with the Subway® logos on top and follow...

Mini Football Featuring Subway® Logo , from Subway

$2.50 - Product

This long passing, bright yellow football has the Subway logo silk screen in green. The 7 inch vinyl football is sure to provide hours of playing time. Show off your spirit for the Subway® restaurant...

Start Small Finish Big, A Book by Fred DeLuca , from Subway

Product

At age 17 Fred DeLuca borrowed $1,000 from a friend and started SUBWAY® Restaurants. Paul Orfalea, without business experience or start up money, leased a garage, rented a copy machine and launched...

Subway® Logoed Cap - Stone , from Subway

$8.00 - Product

This stone colored hat features the green Subway® logo embroidered on the front and an easy cloth buckle adjustment on the back. Accented with green: color sewn eyelets, a button top and bill edging.

USA Gift Certificate Book to Subway® Restaurants , from Subway

$25.00 - Product

The perfect gift for your family and friends is a gift certificate to Subway restaurants. Each book includes a quantity of 5, $5.00 Gift Certificates and has a value of $25.00 for use in the United States...

Authentic Italian cuisine , from Baby Moon Cafe

Service

pastas, sandwiches, salads, pizzas