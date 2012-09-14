|
1-On-1 Coaching, from ActionCOACH of CT
Service
1-On-1 Coaching
Take control of your business! I will help you join the hundreds of business owners that the coaching programs listed below have helped to successfully increase their profits, improve...
7 Days to Prosperity & Peace (CD), from Soul Currency Institute
$15.95 - Product
"7 Days to Prosperity & Peace," a CD of powerful meditative prayers set to original music, is designed as a "spiritual vitamin pill" to be used for five minutes in the morning and...
Air Freight Export, from PMG Worldwide Ltd
Service
Overview: We offer a complete air freight export service to our customers including advice on shipment methods, arrangement of bookings on scheduled passenger & freighter flights, full & split...
Air Freight Import, from PMG Worldwide Ltd
Service
Overview: We can arrange import airfreight from anywhere in the world using our network of agents to arrange contact with your suppliers and have your procurements picked up and air freighted to the UK.
Anger Mismanagement: A Workshop in Your Home or Car, from John Lee Books and Seminars
$75.00 - Product
A 3-CD Set of John Lee's groundbreaking Anger Mismanagement Lecture geared toward work and personal relationships. A must for any business owner or executive.
Billionaire In Training, from ActionCOACH
$11.53 - Product
Aim higher by understanding how to build your net worth and cash flow. From Real Estate to stock market investing to buying, growing and selling companies - this book summary of Billionaire in Training,...
Career Coaching, from Aurora Executive Solutions
Service
Career Transition for Mid-Careers
Career Discovery for Young Adults
Job Search Strategy
Coaching, from LK Developing People
Service
Coaching can help you:
Resolve difficult management and supervision situations
Improve relationships with colleagues and clients
Gain effective communication strategies
Increase confidence
Discover...