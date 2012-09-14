Platinum Products & Services Promote Everything About Your Business ... on PR.com

3M Lead Check Swabs , from Environmental Innovative Technologies

$22.95 - Product

3M™ LeadCheck™ Swabs (8 Swabs per pack) are non-hazardous and provide a rapid, sensitive and specific test for leachable lead on any surface. Get this product - certifiedkit.com/product/lead-check-instant-lead-test/

Air Quality Test Kit , from Environmental Innovative Technologies

$150.00 - Product

Are you or your family breathing in toxic organic chemicals from cigarettes, varnishes, paints and solvent? This Air Quality Test Kit is a library search for over 7,000 toxic compounds affecting indoor...

Asbestos Test Kit , from Environmental Innovative Technologies

$32.00 - Product

Check for the presence of Cancer causing asbestos fibers. This certified testing kit is what you need to ensure your personal environments are not contaminated with environmentally hazardous Asbestos.

Coffee Sticks , from Revital U International

$54.99 - Product

Our Coffee Sticks come in convenient, single servings. Taking one Stick a day can help you: enjoy increased energy, improved focus and help with your weight journey. Use them at home or on the go. Take...

Disposable Lead Dust Wipe Templates , from Environmental Innovative Technologies

$9.00 - Product

Take Lead Dust Wipe Samples easily with the pre-measured 1 square foot disposable template. Get this product - https://certifiedkit.com/product/disposable-lead-dust-wipe-templates/

Disposable Poly Spun Coverall with Hood & Boot- 25 Pack , from Environmental Innovative Technologies

$25.00 - Product

For protection head to toe on your next renovation project, this blue zippered front coverall is your best bet. PRODUCT DESCRIPTION Spun-bond polypropylene coveralls offer cool, breathable and comfortable...

E Coli Water Test Kit , from Environmental Innovative Technologies

$42.75 - Product

Protect your family from dangerous Coliform and E. Coli Bacteria. This test kit checks for the presence AND the amount of E. Coli bacteria in water. E. coli is found is in water; human or animal feces.