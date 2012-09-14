|
7 Days to Prosperity & Peace (CD), from Soul Currency Institute
$15.95 - Product
"7 Days to Prosperity & Peace," a CD of powerful meditative prayers set to original music, is designed as a "spiritual vitamin pill" to be used for five minutes in the morning and...
Anger Mismanagement: A Workshop in Your Home or Car, from John Lee Books and Seminars
$75.00 - Product
A 3-CD Set of John Lee's groundbreaking Anger Mismanagement Lecture geared toward work and personal relationships. A must for any business owner or executive.
Career Coaching, from Aurora Executive Solutions
Service
Career Transition for Mid-Careers
Career Discovery for Young Adults
Job Search Strategy
Coaching, from LK Developing People
Service
Coaching can help you:
Resolve difficult management and supervision situations
Improve relationships with colleagues and clients
Gain effective communication strategies
Increase confidence
Discover...
Coaching with Ernest D. Chu, from Soul Currency Institute
Service
As a very successful entrepreneur and spiritual teacher, the Rev. Ernest Chu is eminently qualified as a master business and life coach. In his 35+ years as an investment banker, corporate executive and...
Corporate Presentations and Coaching, from John Lee Books and Seminars
Service
Corporate Training
DMI reports the "average worker spends 10-20 hours per month speaking badly about management or listening to a fellow employee speak negatively about the work environment."...
Executive Level Management Virtual Assistant, from Virtuoso Administrative Services
Service
Includes the following services:
Coaching/Consulting
Business/Marketing Strategies
Target Marketing
Website Analysis/Assessment
Website Development Coordination
Process Flow Engineering
Project...
Facilitation, from LK Developing People
Service
Does your team need a motivation boost?
Change on the agenda and need some guidance on how best to communicate to staff?
Have you a conference to organise and need some fresh ideas?
Do you know what...