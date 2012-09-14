PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom

Search for Products & Services

Within Administrative Management & General Management Consulting Services
Use the form below, then click the “Search” button, or within this industry:
View All Products & Services     View All Products Only     View All Services Only

Search

  

 Keywords
Search for: Both Products & Services  Only Products   Only Services   



    


FEATURED ITEMS

 Products & Services 1 - 10 of 23 
Click on a product or service below to view it in greater detail
Products & Services Promote Everything About Your Business ... on PR.com
7 Days to Prosperity & Peace (CD) 7 Days to Prosperity & Peace (CD), from Soul Currency Institute
$15.95 - Product
"7 Days to Prosperity & Peace," a CD of powerful meditative prayers set to original music, is designed as a "spiritual vitamin pill" to be used for five minutes in the morning and...
Anger Mismanagement: A Workshop in Your Home or Car Anger Mismanagement: A Workshop in Your Home or Car, from John Lee Books and Seminars
$75.00 - Product
A 3-CD Set of John Lee's groundbreaking Anger Mismanagement Lecture geared toward work and personal relationships. A must for any business owner or executive.
Capital Secrets: How to Raise Millions for Your Company in 90 Days or Less Capital Secrets: How to Raise Millions for Your Company in 90 Days or Less, from Soul Currency Institute
$24.95 - Product
A widely recognized expert on financing emerging growth companies, Ernest Chu has created more than $1 billion in market value for his clients. How did he do it, and how can you? On this new CD, Ernest...
Career Coaching Career Coaching, from Aurora Executive Solutions
Service
Career Transition for Mid-Careers Career Discovery for Young Adults Job Search Strategy
Coaching Coaching, from LK Developing People
Service
Coaching can help you: Resolve difficult management and supervision situations Improve relationships with colleagues and clients Gain effective communication strategies Increase confidence Discover...
Coaching with Ernest D. Chu Coaching with Ernest D. Chu, from Soul Currency Institute
Service
As a very successful entrepreneur and spiritual teacher, the Rev. Ernest Chu is eminently qualified as a master business and life coach. In his 35+ years as an investment banker, corporate executive and...
Consulting, facilitation and coaching and training in organizational change Consulting, facilitation and coaching and training in organizational change, from Renewal Technologies Inc.
Service
We provide consulting, facilitation, coaching and training services in personal and organizational change. If you are a manager and require advice/coaching assistance, someone to design and implement your...
Corporate Presentations and Coaching Corporate Presentations and Coaching, from John Lee Books and Seminars
Service
Corporate Training DMI reports the "average worker spends 10-20 hours per month speaking badly about management or listening to a fellow employee speak negatively about the work environment."...
Executive Level Management Virtual Assistant Executive Level Management Virtual Assistant, from Virtuoso Administrative Services
Service
Includes the following services: Coaching/Consulting Business/Marketing Strategies Target Marketing Website Analysis/Assessment Website Development Coordination Process Flow Engineering Project...
Facilitation Facilitation, from LK Developing People
Service
Does your team need a motivation boost? Change on the agenda and need some guidance on how best to communicate to staff? Have you a conference to organise and need some fresh ideas? Do you know what...
Products & Services 1 - 10 of 23 Page: 1 | 2 | 3 | Next
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help