7 Days to Prosperity & Peace (CD) , from Soul Currency Institute

$15.95 - Product

"7 Days to Prosperity & Peace," a CD of powerful meditative prayers set to original music, is designed as a "spiritual vitamin pill" to be used for five minutes in the morning and...

Anger Mismanagement: A Workshop in Your Home or Car , from John Lee Books and Seminars

$75.00 - Product

A 3-CD Set of John Lee's groundbreaking Anger Mismanagement Lecture geared toward work and personal relationships. A must for any business owner or executive.

Capital Secrets: How to Raise Millions for Your Company in 90 Days or Less , from Soul Currency Institute

$24.95 - Product

A widely recognized expert on financing emerging growth companies, Ernest Chu has created more than $1 billion in market value for his clients. How did he do it, and how can you? On this new CD, Ernest...

Career Coaching , from Aurora Executive Solutions

Service

Career Transition for Mid-Careers Career Discovery for Young Adults Job Search Strategy

Coaching , from LK Developing People

Service

Coaching can help you: Resolve difficult management and supervision situations Improve relationships with colleagues and clients Gain effective communication strategies Increase confidence Discover...

Coaching with Ernest D. Chu , from Soul Currency Institute

Service

As a very successful entrepreneur and spiritual teacher, the Rev. Ernest Chu is eminently qualified as a master business and life coach. In his 35+ years as an investment banker, corporate executive and...

Consulting, facilitation and coaching and training in organizational change , from Renewal Technologies Inc.

Service

We provide consulting, facilitation, coaching and training services in personal and organizational change. If you are a manager and require advice/coaching assistance, someone to design and implement your...

Corporate Presentations and Coaching , from John Lee Books and Seminars

Service

Corporate Training DMI reports the "average worker spends 10-20 hours per month speaking badly about management or listening to a fellow employee speak negatively about the work environment."...

Executive Level Management Virtual Assistant , from Virtuoso Administrative Services

Service

Includes the following services: Coaching/Consulting Business/Marketing Strategies Target Marketing Website Analysis/Assessment Website Development Coordination Process Flow Engineering Project...