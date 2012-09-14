Adult Stem Cell Therapy , from Regenocyte Worldwide

Service

Regenocyte offers Adult Stem Cell Therapy as a safe and highly effective means of treating cardiac, pulmonary, neurological and vascular conditions. The cells are derived from the patient's own bone marrow...

Alfagin Syrup/Capsule , from Herbion International

Product

Alfagin is a unique preparation of an original formulation composed solely of bioactive medicinal herbs and free of any synthetic chemicals, developed by the “Research & Development” Department of Herbion...

Bonjigar , from Herbion International

Product

Bonjigar, a well-balanced formulation of herbs, useful in liver disorders. It combats liver injury, protects it against damages, improves the functional efficiency of liver and prevents accumulation of...

DNA Testing - Legal DNA Tests DNA Identity Testing Center Paternity DNA Testing Immigration DNA Test , from DNA Exam (A division of Bio-Synthesis Inc.)

$0.00 - Service

The DNA Identity Testing Center, a division of Bio-Synthesis, Inc., is a leading provider of DNA testing services. We specialize in DNA paternity testing for legal and private use, and also offer a wide...

Entoban Syrup/Capsule , from Herbion International

Product

Entoban incorporates an outstanding combination of herbs that have been used for decades to eliminate microbes and worms from Gastrointestinal tract.

Evica , from Herbion International

Product

Herbion Evica, a uterine tonic, is a research formulation of selected medicinal plants known for their efficacy in gynaecological disorders

Insty - Herbal Tea , from Herbion International

Product

Herbion Insty - Herbal Tea Insty, herbal granules with pleasant taste, is an optimally balanced blend of carefully selected plants to exert potent expectorant and decongestant action in Cold and Flu.

Intellan , from Herbion International

Product

Intellan is an original formulation of herbal extract of well known medicinal herbs Ginkgo biloba, Centella asiatica, Herpestis monniera, Coriandrum sativum, Amomum subulatum, and Emblica officinalis rich...

Linkus Lozenges , from Herbion International

Product

Linkus Lozenges have been developed with balanced blend of selected herbs to provide immediate relief from irritaion of throat and cough.Its significantly reduces the duration and severity of cough. Linkus...