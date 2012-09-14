AC Repair Jacksonville , from All Weather Contractors

Service

AC repair in Jacksonville, FL by All Weather Contractors. We repair all types of air conditioners and heaters, and offer AC maintenance, AC replacement, new AC installations, commercial refrigeration,...

Aluminum Alloy Air Conditioning Wall Brackets , from Raducons Impex srl

Product

Characteristics: 1) Very high quality and a long life 2) Fast and easy mounting 3) They are light and have high load strength 4) Very good wear and corrosion feature 5) Material: 6061 T4 ( EN...

Avoid verbal order book , from Jiangsu High Hope International Group Tong Yuan Imp & Exp Co., Ltd

Product

many kind of carbonless receipt/docket book,for example, Take Away Book, Delivery Book, Receipt Book for Cafe and Restaurant, Food and Beverage Book, etc, and have duplicate,triplicate,for 50sets,single...

carbonless docket book,receipt book for cafe and restaurant,restaurant guest check pads , from Jiangsu High Hope International Group Tong Yuan Imp & Exp Co., Ltd

$0.00 - Product

many kind of carbonless receipt/docket book,for example, Take Away Book, Delivery Book, Receipt Book for Cafe and Restaurant, Food and Beverage Book, etc, and have duplicate,triplicate,for 50sets,single...

Fridge Magnets , from Siam HomeTec Limited Partnership

Product

Fridge Magnets are available in Resin or Plaster. We can also designed to your specification.For quotation and catalogue request Contact us on email: siamtec@poppymail.com or at our address

Guest Check , from Jiangsu High Hope International Group Tong Yuan Imp & Exp Co., Ltd

Product

many kind of carbonless receipt/docket book,for example, Take Away Book, Delivery Book, Receipt Book for Cafe and Restaurant, Food and Beverage Book, etc, and have duplicate,triplicate,for 50sets,single...

Helicoil Gauge , from Helicoil Noble ( Helicoil India )

$90.00 - Product

Helicoil Gauges are available as Go/No Go thread plug gauges for inspection of threaded holes formed by Helicoil Taps. These gauges are available in various Class of fit as 4H/5H , 6H & 2B/3B.

Helicoil Prewinder Type Installation Tool , from Helicoil Noble ( Helicoil India )

$75.00 - Product

Installation Tools Helicoil Insertion Tools are available as both plain slotted mandrel and threaded mandrel prewinder type tools. Prewinder tools are best suited for easy & fatigue free installation...

Helicoil Tap , from Helicoil Noble ( Helicoil India )

$35.00 - Product

Thread Cutting Taps Helicoil Threading Taps are available in HSS material as standard and in other materials such as HSS-E. Coated taps with TiN or desired special coatings can also be provided.