08 X SULZER TW 11 153” D1 , from H H Traders

08 X SULZER TW 11 153” D1 Four Color Tappet Motion Serial: 65000-69000 Accessories with each loom: Healed Frames:-------------- 06 Harness Shafts:-------------- 08 Healed Wires:----------------...

24 X SULZER TW 11 153” ES D1 for SELL , from H H Traders

24 X SULZER TW 11 153” ES D1 Single Color Tappet Motion Serial: 39000-47000 Accessories with each loom: Healed Frames:------------- 06 Harness Shafts:------------- 08 Healed...

All-Cut Blades , from Diamond Blade Dealer

All-Cut Blades are Supreme grade diamond blades designed for maximum performance and superior functionality on a wide range of applications. Their Alternating segments, Undercut protection, Slanted U gullets,...

Asphalt Blades , from Diamond Blade Dealer

Asphalt Blades are used for cutting asphalt and asphalt over concrete roadways. Asphalt Diamond Blades come laser welded, u-slot gullets with heavy duty core and undercut protection. Asphalt Blades are...

Blue Boulette Tuck Point Blades , from Diamond Blade Dealer

Blue Boulette Tuck Point Blades are developed for quick, efficient mortar removal, grout repair and cleaning of concrete applications. Blue Boulette Tuck Point Blades feature a wide U-gullet design, newly...

Concrete Blades , from Diamond Blade Dealer

Concrete blades are used for cutting concrete, hard concrete, concrete with reinforced bar, block, brick, hard brick, pavers, clay pavers and field stones. Concrete Blades come with the following features;...

Core Bits , from Diamond Blade Dealer

Core Bits are used for core drilling concrete, green concrete, brick, hard brick, clay pavers, pavers, asphalt and field stones. Diamond Core Bits come laser welded. Diamond Core Bits are designed with...

Crack Chaser Blades , from Diamond Blade Dealer

Crack Chaser Blades are brazed and specifically engineered to efficiently clean out and repair cracks and/or imperfections on a wide range of masonry surfaces. Crack Chaser Blades feature a V-shaped segment...

Cup Wheels , from Diamond Blade Dealer

Cup Wheels are used for cutting, grinding and polishing concrete, hard concrete, marble, granite, field stones, paint removal and coating removal. Diamond Cup Wheels feature turbo style arranged segments...