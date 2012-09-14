Alfagin Syrup/Capsule , from Herbion International

Product

Alfagin is a unique preparation of an original formulation composed solely of bioactive medicinal herbs and free of any synthetic chemicals, developed by the “Research & Development” Department of Herbion...

Bionpad , from Asia Pacific 2000 Ltd

$450.00 - Product

--Manufactured and exclusively licensed (Asia Pacific region) from Bion-tec GBMH(www.bion-pad.de)-- The BION-pad® is the absolute latest in medical technology: it can alleviate pain, reduce inflammation...

Bonjigar , from Herbion International

Product

Bonjigar, a well-balanced formulation of herbs, useful in liver disorders. It combats liver injury, protects it against damages, improves the functional efficiency of liver and prevents accumulation of...

Classic Volcano Vaporizer w/ Easy Valve Kit , from VapeWorld

$539.00 - Product

The Volcano Vaporizer Classic Herbal Vaporizer with Easy Valve Kit is a great and safe alternative to smoking. If you are new to Volcano Vaporizers, we recommend you take a look at our complete Volcano...

Classic Volcano Vaporizer w/ Solid Valve Kit , from VapeWorld

$539.00 - Product

The Volcano Vaporizer Classic Herbal Vaporizer with Solid Valve Kit is a great and safe alternative to smoking. If you are new to Volcano Vaporizers, we recommend you take a look at our complete Volcano...

Digital Volcano Vaporizer w/ Easy Valve kit , from VapeWorld

$669.00 - Product

The Digital Volcano Vaporizer Herbal Vaporizer with Easy Valve Kit is a great and safe alternative to smoking. If you are new to Volcano Vaporizers, we recommend you take a look at our complete Volcano...

Digital Volcano Vaporizer w/ Solid Valve kit , from VapeWorld

$669.00 - Product

The Digital Volcano Vaporizer Herbal Vaporizer with Solid Valve Kit is a great and safe alternative to smoking. If you are new to Volcano Vaporizers, we recommend you take a look at our complete Volcano...

Entoban Syrup/Capsule , from Herbion International

Product

Entoban incorporates an outstanding combination of herbs that have been used for decades to eliminate microbes and worms from Gastrointestinal tract.

Evica , from Herbion International

Product

Herbion Evica, a uterine tonic, is a research formulation of selected medicinal plants known for their efficacy in gynaecological disorders