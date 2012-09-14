PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Drugs & Druggists' Sundries Merchant Wholesalers
Alfagin Syrup/Capsule Alfagin Syrup/Capsule, from Herbion International
Product
Alfagin is a unique preparation of an original formulation composed solely of bioactive medicinal herbs and free of any synthetic chemicals, developed by the “Research & Development” Department of Herbion...
Bionpad Bionpad, from Asia Pacific 2000 Ltd
$450.00 - Product
--Manufactured and exclusively licensed (Asia Pacific region) from Bion-tec GBMH(www.bion-pad.de)-- The BION-pad® is the absolute latest in medical technology: it can alleviate pain, reduce inflammation...
Bonjigar Bonjigar, from Herbion International
Product
Bonjigar, a well-balanced formulation of herbs, useful in liver disorders. It combats liver injury, protects it against damages, improves the functional efficiency of liver and prevents accumulation of...
Classic Volcano Vaporizer w/ Easy Valve Kit Classic Volcano Vaporizer w/ Easy Valve Kit, from VapeWorld
$539.00 - Product
The Volcano Vaporizer Classic Herbal Vaporizer with Easy Valve Kit is a great and safe alternative to smoking. If you are new to Volcano Vaporizers, we recommend you take a look at our complete Volcano...
Classic Volcano Vaporizer w/ Solid Valve Kit Classic Volcano Vaporizer w/ Solid Valve Kit, from VapeWorld
$539.00 - Product
The Volcano Vaporizer Classic Herbal Vaporizer with Solid Valve Kit is a great and safe alternative to smoking. If you are new to Volcano Vaporizers, we recommend you take a look at our complete Volcano...
Digital Volcano Vaporizer w/ Easy Valve kit Digital Volcano Vaporizer w/ Easy Valve kit, from VapeWorld
$669.00 - Product
The Digital Volcano Vaporizer Herbal Vaporizer with Easy Valve Kit is a great and safe alternative to smoking. If you are new to Volcano Vaporizers, we recommend you take a look at our complete Volcano...
Digital Volcano Vaporizer w/ Solid Valve kit Digital Volcano Vaporizer w/ Solid Valve kit, from VapeWorld
$669.00 - Product
The Digital Volcano Vaporizer Herbal Vaporizer with Solid Valve Kit is a great and safe alternative to smoking. If you are new to Volcano Vaporizers, we recommend you take a look at our complete Volcano...
Entoban Syrup/Capsule Entoban Syrup/Capsule, from Herbion International
Product
Entoban incorporates an outstanding combination of herbs that have been used for decades to eliminate microbes and worms from Gastrointestinal tract.
Evica Evica, from Herbion International
Product
Herbion Evica, a uterine tonic, is a research formulation of selected medicinal plants known for their efficacy in gynaecological disorders
Insty - Herbal Tea Insty - Herbal Tea, from Herbion International
Product
Herbion Insty - Herbal Tea Insty, herbal granules with pleasant taste, is an optimally balanced blend of carefully selected plants to exert potent expectorant and decongestant action in Cold and Flu.
