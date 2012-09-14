|
Communication Planning, from Carat Interactive
Service
While show-stopping creative and powerful execution often take the spotlight, it's the careful and precise planning that sets up a program's success. Carat's Communication Planning Group establishes alignment...
Creative, from Carat Interactive
Service
There is one element that truly makes or breaks any advertising or marketing campaign - the creative element. With attention spans dwindling, curiosity eroding, and patience running thin, it is creativity...
Direct Marketing, from Carat Interactive
Service
Carat Interactive approaches Direct Marketing first through the lens of your customer data. Whether your customer data is perfectly ordered, or a little untidy, Carat Interactive gives you the ability...
Internet Development, from Carat Interactive
Service
Today's reality for marketers is that campaigns rely on a web presence to bring any given program to full completion. It is the web site that brings visibility and accountability, while offering the richest...
Media Buying / Planning, from Carat Interactive
Service
Back in the days of traditional media, the landscape was manageable, and fit nicely within the preconceived notions of marketing. Since then, media has evolved in ways no one could have predicted. Customers...
AD-SHARE ® PROGRAM, from Four Zero Two
Service
Program to unite Indie clients to achieve major markets
Exclusive to independent clients and artist
Enroll at any level to fit your budget
Recieve National Full Page / Full Color Print Ads
National...
AdOn Network, from myGeek
Service
myGeek's AdOn Network delivers quality Search and Internet traffic to your website on a Cost-Per-View and Cost-Per-Click basis.
AdOn Network delivers over 55 million unique users and 3 billion searches...
AdReady, from CPXi
Product
AdReady provides best-in-class programmatic technology and managed media services to brands, agencies, publishers and marketers. Our clients are able to drive efficient and effective digital ad campaigns...
Advertising, from Group K Media, Inc.
Service
Group K Media can provide as much assistance as you need to ensure your message is being heard by the right audience, at the right time.
Whether you have your own internal marketing department or run...
Advertising, from The Miller Group
Service
Brand elevating work including TV, radio, outdoor, print and interactive for consumer and business-to-business. The work is smart, clear and clever when clever is called for. (Otherwise, we save our cleverness...