Acrylic Pools, from Reynolds Polymer Technology, Inc.
$0.00 - Product
Our experience and technology in building and installing windows and aquariums translates seamlessly to the pool industry. With our advanced technology, architects and designers look to us to construct...
Acrylic Sheet, from E&T Plastics
Product
Cast acrylic sheet and extruded acrylic sheet in a variety of colors, textures, sizes, and thicknesses
Aquariums, from Reynolds Polymer Technology, Inc.
$0.00 - Product
RPT is known worldwide as a highly reputable manufacturer and installer of cast acrylic windows for aquariums and marine parks. We are the only company that designs, engineers, manufactures and installs...
Architectural Acrylic, from Reynolds Polymer Technology, Inc.
$0.00 - Product
As the world leader in the manufacture and installation of unique acrylic structures, RPT brings cutting-edge acrylic design options to the casino, resort, retail, and dining industries. Our experience...
Design & Engineering, from Reynolds Polymer Technology, Inc.
$0.00 - Service
Reynolds Polymer Technology, Inc. (RPT) constantly pushes the limits in acrylic design. We are often brought a crude sketch of someone’s elaborate idea, and it is up to us to make that sketch a reality.
Our...
Fabrication, from Reynolds Polymer Technology, Inc.
$0.00 - Service
“Cut-To-Size”
As a full-service acrylic provider, RPT will cut and ship internationally all Cut-to-Size orders of R-Cast™ acrylic sheet, rod, and tube
“Engraving”
When engraved,...
Installation, from Reynolds Polymer Technology, Inc.
$0.00 - Service
The installation of any acrylic requires a certain level of expertise. Often the location and type of installation requires a certain level of artistic finesse. Our project managers work closely with construction...
Macor® Machinable Glass Ceramic, from Professional Plastics, Inc.
Product
Macor® is a machinable glass ceramic material that posses outstanding engineering properties. Unlike other ceramics, Macor can be machined with ordinary metalworking tools. Macor is also a problem...
Opaques & Laminates, from Reynolds Polymer Technology, Inc.
$0.00 - Product
Opaques & Luminations
R-Cast™ Acrylics offer heavy-gauge (0.75”-4” / 19.05mm-101.6mm) acrylics in any color imaginable. These custom colored acrylics maintain the integrity of the...
PEEK - Sheets & Rods, from Professional Plastics, Inc.
Product
PEEK Rods, Sheets, Plates & Tubes are available from Professional Plastics.
PEEK (PolyEtherEther-Ketone) is a high performance engineering thermoplastic. PEEK 450G (aka Victrex PEEK 450G) grades offer...