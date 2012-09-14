PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Brand Strategy, from The POTENTL Agency
Service
We are experts are crafting and telling your story. We EXCEL at helping you stay on top of your brand strategy and we will provide executive-level direction with all-things marketing. ​ Some of...
Content Marketing, from The POTENTL Agency
Service
Content marketing is good for your bottom line + your customers ​ Specifically, there are three key reasons — and benefits — for enterprises that use content marketing: Increased sales Cost...
Public Relations, from The POTENTL Agency
Service
Supporting the vision of your company through content and storytelling... Public Relations What a quality agency can do for you... ​​​ Create and manage online PR profiles Write,...
Reputation & Crisis Management, from The POTENTL Agency
Service
Anyone can post anything online at any time, for any reason, and with or without substance or credibility. ​ It's a nightmare for executives, celebrities, business leaders and companies that need...
SEO / SEM / SMM, from The POTENTL Agency
Service
Amplify Your Message. Get More Visitors. SEO stands for Search Engine Optimization ​ What It Is: It is the process of getting traffic from the free, organic, editorial or natural search results...
Website Analysis, from The POTENTL Agency
Service
A quality website is important because it is often the first impression you give potential customers. Customers will form an opinion about the business based on the website. Request a FREE analysis of...
Websites, from The POTENTL Agency
Service
Designing, Developing and Launching Amazing Websites WEBSITES The POTENTL Agency has developed some beautiful websites. From informational to ecommerce to non-profit, we've developed hundreds of amazing...
AD-SHARE ® PROGRAM, from Four Zero Two
Service
Program to unite Indie clients to achieve major markets Exclusive to independent clients and artist Enroll at any level to fit your budget Recieve National Full Page / Full Color Print Ads National...
Additional Press Campaigns, from Nina Denny Public Relations
Service
Additional Campaigns:  Internet Publication Campaign Web Team Campaign Internet & Web Team Campaign Combined Internet Radio (only) College Radio Campaign Internet & College Radio...
Advertising, from Group K Media, Inc.
Service
Group K Media can provide as much assistance as you need to ensure your message is being heard by the right audience, at the right time. Whether you have your own internal marketing department or run...
