Platinum Products & Services Promote Everything About Your Business ... on PR.com

Communication Planning , from Carat Interactive

Service

While show-stopping creative and powerful execution often take the spotlight, it's the careful and precise planning that sets up a program's success. Carat's Communication Planning Group establishes alignment...

Creative , from Carat Interactive

Service

There is one element that truly makes or breaks any advertising or marketing campaign - the creative element. With attention spans dwindling, curiosity eroding, and patience running thin, it is creativity...

Direct Marketing , from Carat Interactive

Service

Carat Interactive approaches Direct Marketing first through the lens of your customer data. Whether your customer data is perfectly ordered, or a little untidy, Carat Interactive gives you the ability...

Internet Development , from Carat Interactive

Service

Today's reality for marketers is that campaigns rely on a web presence to bring any given program to full completion. It is the web site that brings visibility and accountability, while offering the richest...

Media Buying / Planning , from Carat Interactive

Service

Back in the days of traditional media, the landscape was manageable, and fit nicely within the preconceived notions of marketing. Since then, media has evolved in ways no one could have predicted. Customers...

Gold Products & Services Promote Everything About Your Business ... on PR.com

Fractional Chief Marketing Officer , from JRcmo.com

Service



Advertising , from Group K Media, Inc.

Service

Group K Media can provide as much assistance as you need to ensure your message is being heard by the right audience, at the right time. Whether you have your own internal marketing department or run...

Advertising and Marketing , from Order Productions

Service

Order Productions takes the time to understand your business. We help you develop an advertising plan and budget that will work for you. We strive to create long-term relationships with our clients by...

Brand Central , from Flip Media FZ-LLC

$0.50 - Product

Brand Central is the tool that manages online media campaigns from A to Z. It's a one stop-shop platform for marketing managers and clients, advertising agencies and creative directors, media planners...